UNC Coach Mack Brown Reaches Contract Extension

UNC coach Mack Brown isn’t going anywhere in the near future.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 9-5 season, and that was good enough for Brown to have an extra year tacked on to his deal. The program announced Thursday that Brown’s contract will now run through the 2028 season.

New financial information wasn’t released, but Brown earned a reported $5 million in base money in 2022. Given the fact UNC is, once again, gaining national attention, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a modest raise cooked in.

Mack Brown agrees to a contract extension with UNC. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

“Mack has reenergized our program in so many ways – from the team camaraderie in the locker room, to the engaged fan base in the stands, to this season’s Coastal Division Championship and nine-win finish. We know that under his leadership, our student-athletes will continue to succeed on the field and in the classroom while giving back to the community. We appreciate all he and Sally have done to help build a positive culture around Carolina Football,” UNC AD Bubba Cunningham told fans when announcing the new deal.

Mack Brown is 30-22 since returning to the Tar Heels in 2019. He previously led UNC from 1988 through 1997 before taking the Texas job.

Traditionally speaking, people don’t really spend much time thinking about North Carolina’s football program. That’s not to say the Tar Heels or a joke or anything. They’re definitely not, but the program doesn’t demand the same attention as the big powerhouses.

However, in 2022, the Tar Heels spent some time high in the rankings as Drake Maye was slicing and dicing. At one point, UNC was 9-1 this season and absolutely in the College Football Playoff picture.

Unfortunately, the team finished out 0-4 the rest of the way.

Despite stumbling down the stretch, there’s a lot of passion and momentum in Chapel Hill. That’s more than enough to justify tacking on an extra year to Brown’s deal.