Mack Brown Flips Out On The Refs, Throws His Headset During Notre Dame Loss

Mack Brown blew his lid during a 45-32 Saturday loss to Notre Dame.

The legendary college football coach lost it when a pass interference call bailed out the Fighting Irish after a failed fourth down attempt.

Brown, who apparently has plenty of energy at the age of 71, unloaded on the refs and threw his headset on the ground.

Mack Brown was not happy after the call: pic.twitter.com/PLihIAad8f — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 24, 2022

At the moment Brown lost his cool, Notre Dame was already up 31-14, according to The Spun, and a turnover on downs could have obviously helped UNC get back into the game.

Instead of getting the ball back, the pass interference call bailed out Notre Dame and the Fighting Irish quickly scored to extend the lead.

North Carolina lost to Notre Dame 45-32. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

From there, the Tar Heels never really had a chance to do anything and the squad took their first loss of the year.

Given the stakes of the situation, it’s not hard to understand why Brown was so unbelievably angry.

Mack Brown is shockingly energized for being 71.

Having said that, you don’t often see men in their 70s with this much energy and fire in their belly. It looked like Mack Brown was a few seconds away from maybe swinging on an official.

The head coach of the Tar Heels was pissed, and he didn’t care who knew it.

UNC falls to 3-1 after losing to Notre Dame. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

UNC might now be 3-1, but at least the fans know Mack Brown isn’t afraid to go to the mat. You can’t put a price on that kind of loyalty.