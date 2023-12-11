Norfolk State Coach Responds After Racial Slur Incident At Illinois State, Says He Will Probably Never Speak With Redbirds Coach Again

Videos by OutKick

Norfolk State head basketball coach Robert Jones is obviously still upset with that transpired on Saturday night in a game against Illinois State. A racial slur shouted towards a Norfolk State player has led to Illinois State opening an investigation into the matter.

It all went down on Saturday night, as the two teams were battling in the second half. After a foul involving Norfolk’s Jamarii Thomas, an Illinois State fan sitting court-side allegedly called Thomas the N-word.

This led to coach Robert Jones coming out onto the court to discuss the matter with the officials, which he says heard the slur being yelled. At the same time, Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedon is seen on video yelling for the officials to call a technical foul for Jones being on the court.

Following the incident, Norfolk State University President Javaune Adams-Gaston, along with athletic director Melody Webb released a statement discussing the matter.

“We are profoundly disappointed at the events that transpired during the men’s basketball game yesterday at Illinois State University where racial epithets were shouted at our student-athletes,” the statement read. “We are at a critical time in this nation and world as it relates to race relations, and any type of hate speech or language is unacceptable.

“This type of behavior and language has no place in society or in athletic competition. College athletics is rooted in sportsmanship, camaraderie and exhibiting school pride. We appreciate Coach Jones for standing up for our student-athletes, and we commend our student-athletes for exhibiting restraint during a stressful ordeal.”

Norfolk State’s Robert Jones Expands On Saturday’s Incident

Speaking with reporters on Monday afternoon, Robert Jones was obviously upset how all of this transpired. When asked if Illinois State’s Ryan Pedon had reached out to offer an apology, Jones noted that he did not accept his call on Sunday morning while sitting at an airport during a layover.

Robert Jones mentioned that Ryan Pedon had four different opportunities to apologize to the team for the incident while at the arena, but chose to discuss his Italian heritage as a reason why he was so animated on the sidelines.

“Even the apology, or statement that he made yesterday, there was no apology about anything with the racial slurs,” Jones noted. “So I can’t respect that and I will probably never talk to him, to be honest with you.”

In regards to the fans that were kicked out of the game for their involvement in the incident, Robert Jones said the beer they were drinking was probable ‘Truth Serum’.

“Those guys that got kicked out, you saw that they had beers in their hand,” Robert Jones noted. “So maybe they had one too many to drink and maybe a little truth serum for them that stuff came out. It’s an unfortunate situation and I don’t think the whole Illinois State fanbase is like that, by any means…There is still a small pocket of this country that racism still exists and I think that’s one of the situations that we experienced.”

Illinois State Investigating The Incident Involving Racial Slur

Regarding the apology from Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedon to Robert Jones, it was made clear that it most likely came via voicemail. The school issued a statement on Sunday night about an investigation being launched. which also included remarks from Ryan Pedon.

“I reached out this morning to Coach Robert Jones to offer my apology for my reaction during our game last night,” Pedon’s statement read. “I take full responsibility for my actions and I was wrong for allowing the situation to escalate. I expressed to Coach Jones after the game—I absolutely did not hear what he was saying to me. Had I heard Coach Jones, my response would have been completely different.

“This was a misunderstanding in which I reacted to him without understanding the situation, and I own that mistake 100%. I would also like to apologize for any negative reflection my response may have brought to either institution, its student-athletes or basketball programs.”

Head coach Robert Jones of the Norfolk State Spartans reacts during the first half against the Howard Bison during the 2023 MEAC Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship at Norfolk Scope Arena on March 11, 2023 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

After hearing from Robert Jones on Monday, it was implied that the pair of coaches had not spoken or Pedon offered an apology.

“Talking to the guys, you almost shed a tear,” Robert Jones said Monday. “Even though you know it’s out there, I can’t say I experience racism on a day-to-day basis, I’d be lying to you. But then to experience it firsthand, it is a little emotional to like ‘I can’t believe this is happening during a basketball game’, we’re just here to play basketball.”

OutKick has reached out to the Missouri Valley Conference, but has yet to hear back.