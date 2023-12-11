Illinois State Opens Investigation Into Claims A Fan Yelled Racial Slur At Norfolk State Player During Basketball Game

Videos by OutKick

Tensions were boiling on Saturday night during a basketball game between Illinois State and Norfolk State, leading to coaches almost coming to blows. At the center of the arguments were claims by Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones that a fan hurled a racial slur towards one of his players.

While both teams were battling on the court, Norfolk State guard Jamarii Thomas told his coach that a fan sitting courtside had used a racial slur towards him. Upset with the incident, Norfolk coach Robert Jones went directly to the official to let him know what had allegedly happened.

Following a conversation with the referee, which saw Jones come out onto the court, Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedon started yelling for a technical foul to be called. This led to both coaches getting into a shouting argument that was animated to say the least.

Head coach Robert Jones of the Norfolk State Spartans. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

What Caused Norfolk State Coach To React To Illinois State?

Following the game, Robert Jones spoke with the Virginian-Pilot about what went down on the court that led to his reaction with the officials, and Ryan Pedon.

“The fan called Jamarii a racial slur,” Jones said. “So when Jamarii told me, that’s when I walked on the court and I told the ref and I told the fan, you can’t call my players a racial slur. I don’t care about basketball, you can’t talk to them that way. So that’s why I went on the court.”

As to how things escalated between the two coaches, Jones went to explain the situation to Ryan Pedon, which set things off even further.

“I went to him and I told him that the fan called my guy a technical racial slur, that’s why I’m on the court,” Jones said. “Pedon was so fired up he said, ‘I don’t care. I don’t care. I don’t care.’ So that’s when I went off because you can’t tell me you don’t care that somebody called my kid a racial slur. Like you can’t tell me you don’t care. Forget about basketball, forget about whatever. He he has African American players on his team. … You can’t tell me you don’t care.”

I’m not letting anybody call my players a racial slur . Those are my kids and I will fight for them. We have come too far in society to be called the N word at college basketball game. https://t.co/hoyJ9VfSAx — Robert Jones (@NSUCoachJones) December 10, 2023

On the other bench, Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedon was upset that Robert Jones was on the court, which led to him yell at the official for a technical foul.

“I was upset he was on the floor and I was raising hell with the referees,” Pedon noted. “It was never personal towards him. I’ll just leave it at that. I’ll take the high road on that. But I’m a competitor, man. I’m Italian, so sometimes my emotions can get the best of me at times. Yeah I don’t apologize for my competitive edge. That’s how I want out teams to play.”

The broadcast noted that one or two fans were ejected following the incident.

Illinois State Says Investigation Opened, Coach Apologizes

On Sunday, Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedon was offering his apologies for how the on-court incident between coaches occurred. In a statement released to OutKick, the Redbirds head coach says that he called Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones to apologize for his antics.

“I reached out this morning to Coach Robert Jones to offer my apology for my reaction during our game last night,” Pedon’s statement read. “I take full responsibility for my actions. I was wrong for allowing the situation to escalate. I expressed to Coach Jones after the game—I absolutely did not hear what he was saying to me. Had I heard Coach Jones, my response would have been completely different.

“This was a misunderstanding in which I reacted to him without understanding the situation, and I own that mistake 100%. I would also like to apologize for any negative reflection my response may have brought to either institution, its student-athletes or basketball programs.”

Here’s what happened during Norfolk State’s game against Illinois State, including the explanation from the officials.



Coach Robert Jones standing up for Jamarii Thomas and his players. pic.twitter.com/DJMAhi1ulH — The NBS Sports Hour (@NBSSportsHour) December 10, 2023

In terms of the probe into the alleged use of a racial slur towards Norfolk State’s Jamarii Thomas, Illinois State told OutKick it has moved swiftly to open an investigation.

“The men’s basketball game on Saturday between Illinois State and Norfolk State was regrettably marred by the report of a racial slur directed at a Norfolk State player by an Illinois State fan. The use of racial slurs and other offensive language targeting people for their identity is abhorrent and is not tolerated by Illinois State University. Among Illinois State’s core values are respect for others, diversity, and inclusion. Illinois State has moved swiftly to investigate the report and will respond appropriately.

“Illinois State University and Redbird Athletics extend sincere apologies to Norfolk State University, its student-athletes, and its athletics staff for the deep upset caused and university leaders have personally reached out to colleagues at Norfolk State.”

OutKick has also reached out to the Missouri Valley Conference for comment on the matter and will update if statements are released.