Noah Syndergaard Is Down Tremendously, Says He’d Give Up His ‘Hypothetical Firstborn’ Child To Return To Old Self

Noah Syndergaard is down bad, real bad. The 30-year-old is pitching on his third team in two years after signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers during the offseason but hasn’t looked like his old self since joining the Dodgers.

The Dodgers were able to grab the lead multiple times against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, but Syndergaard gave up five earned runs and seven hits in five innings of action before LA fell 10-6.

Syndergaard has now lost three straight starts and sits at 1-4 on the year to go along with an ERA of 6.54 over the course of his 11 starts.

Noah Syndergaard says he’d give up his firstborn child to return to his old self. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The frustration is understandably mounting for the one-time All-Star, so much so that he’s started talking about a child he doesn’t have.

“Trying to make these big adjustments in-between starts isn’t the easiest,” Syndergaard said on Wednesday. “I would give my hypothetical firstborn to be the old me again. I’ll do everything possible to get back to that. I’m still expected to go out there and compete, and today I just fell behind a lot of hitters.”

That’s certainly an expression. Syndergaard is obviously being tongue-in-cheek with his firstborn child phrase, but it’s a great reflection on where he is mentally at the moment.

He went on to tell the media that he feels like “the only weakest link on this team” following his last tough outing.

After going under the knife for Tommy John surgery in 2020, Syndergaard has struggled to find any consistent form while on the bump.