No, Peyton Manning Does Not Want To Coach The Denver Broncos (Who Would?)

Peyton Manning has everything going for him.

He’s a beloved Hall of Fame quarterback and one of the best to ever play in the NFL. He is in countless commercials (chicken parm you taste so good). Recently he hosted the CMA Awards with Luke Bryan. And he gets to join his younger brother, ex-quarterback Eli, on numerous Mondays for their “Manningcast” broadcast on ESPN2.

So why the heck would he ever want to give all of that up to coach in the NFL?

Scratch that. Why would he want to coach the Denver Broncos, of all teams?!

Manning was asked by TMZ if he had any interest now that the Broncos head coach position is available after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. The star quarterback didn’t bite and put it quite simply when he responded, “I don’t think so,” regarding the newly opened position.

THE BRONCOS ARE LAST IN THE AFC WEST

With many people home for the Christmas holiday, the Broncos showed just how bad they are. The Broncos absolutely stink. Their 4-11 record is a blessing considering how bad they’ve played this season.

Meanwhile, quarterback Russell Wilson found himself trending across social media, which is usually never a good sign. The former Super Bowl Champion completed 15 of 27 passes for 214 yards, while throwing for just one touchdown and three interceptions as the Rams decimated Denver 51-14.

Wilson’s quarterback rating ranks 29th in the league.

Oh, and he’s only in the first season of a five-year deal worth $243 million. That’s going to seem like an eternity.

Russell Wilson has had a terrible year this year for the Denver Broncos. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Could Peyton Manning help one of his former teams that he called home for four seasons? Of course. Should he? Absolutely not. And Russell Wilson isn’t making it any easier for himself.

New reports are coming in that some of Wilson’s teammates are upset that they found out Wilson has his own office in the Broncos facility, as well as reserved parking spots.

Unc Shannon sharpe reacts to Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett & goes off on Russell Wilson again 😭 pic.twitter.com/oME8tYKYHQ — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 27, 2022

As head coach, Manning would immediately get the respect of the franchise, players and the fans. He knows how to not only commandeer a team on the field, but also in the locker room. Wilson could DEFINITELY use his advice.

I was in a locker room with Peyton he is an all time great There is a way to be a part of a team even though everyone knows u are the star quarterback Russell doing things wrong and why the organization allowed it? no idea. Hopefully they get this changed soon https://t.co/k3FNhZSekV — Booger (@ESPNBooger) December 28, 2022

But once again, why should Manning even bother? He doesn’t need that headache at this point in his life.

Although he doesn’t have any head coaching experience, we will be able to get a look into some of Peyton’s coaching game plan when he coaches the AFC team in this year’s Pro Bowl. Oh, just kidding. There isn’t even a game this year because NOBODY cares about the Pro Bowl. Instead, Peyton will coach against his brother Eli at the Pro Bowl’s “Skill Show.”

So with Manning telling TMZ that he’s out on the Broncos job, it looks like the closest their fanbase will get to having him share his knowledge will be what he says during the Manningcast.