No, NBC, Joe Biden’s Role As A Grandpa Is Not His ‘Political Strength’

Videos by OutKick

“President Biden’s family story has long been one of his greatest strengths politically.”

That was the headline NBC News printed on Sunday, accusing Republicans of framing the Biden family life dishonestly.

President Biden’s family story has long been one of his greatest strengths politically.



Republicans are starting to think they can turn it into a liability. https://t.co/cVOYUQyPzN — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 23, 2023

We understand there is a game at play. Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee for 2024. Barring the party pushing him aside for, say, Gavin Newsom, it will likely be Biden again atop the ticket.

Biden provides illimitable fodder for the eventual GOP nominee to exploit. Including the “family story” that NBC cites.

In short, NBC sought to set the groundwork for Biden and the press to counter what should become a chief talking point come 2024.

And it’s shameful.

It’s one thing to defend Biden’s economy, border, record on crime, and cognitive state. But to defend how he has treated his seventh grandchild, the crux of the article, is hardly worth the political standing NBC seeks.

Per NBC:

The 2024 presidential candidates were referencing the child fathered by the president’s son, Hunter, and a woman named Lunden Roberts. Hunter Biden, who has described his relationship with Roberts as a fling while he was battling addiction, recently settled a much-publicized paternity case with Roberts in an Arkansas court. But in recent comments, the president didn’t count the child among his grandchildren — making him the target of criticism and the subject of ongoing conservative news coverage. … That they have now boiled over to the presidential campaign trail and focused on this young girl and her role in the Biden family underscores how Republicans are leaning into a deeply personal issue for the president — and that it isn’t going away. Republicans say it reveals the president’s true colors and exposes the hypocrisy of a president who has made family a central tenet of his political persona.

That there is quite the euphemism for refusing to acknowledge a four-year-old little girl named Navy, whom Hunter fathered with a stripper.

Biden loves his grandchildren. But only six of them.

“I have six grandchildren. I am crazy about them. I speak to them every single day,” he told reporters in April.

A reporter recently asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if the president would now acknowledge Navy following a New York Times report revealing the girl is aware her grandfather is the president but has never spoken to him. KJP responded with no comment:

“I don’t have anything to share from here.”

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: US Vice-President Joe Biden looks on during a bilateral meeting between President Obama and President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine in the Oval Office of the White House September 18, 2014 in Washington, DC. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting to discuss a strategic aid package for Ukraine for its battle with pro Russian separatists. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

Ignoring the life of a child is a far greater sin than any political mishap Biden has committed. His erroneous political career speaks of him as a politician. His denying of his granddaughter’s existence speaks of him as a man.

We explained in a recent column the damage Joe and Hunter will and have inflicted upon the girl:

Consider that the most powerful man in the world — at least in title — has repeatedly denied her existence. She will have to cope with that, cope with that feeling. Navy will soon use the internet, where she’ll read Biden’s comments about his lovely six grandchildren. She will read about her father asking a judge to block her from taking his last name. The girl will consume herself with the public rejection of her father and grandfather. As will her eventual classmates. Bobby Burack, OutKick.

Imagine what she must think, how she must feel:

Navy must wonder why her grandfather and father ignore her. And what she did wrong. Of course, she did not do anything wrong. Still, convincing a young girl of that is sure to be a challenge her mother must endure. Joe and Hunter’s actions suggest Navy is not worthy of their time. Little does she know, they are not worthy of hers. And we don’t say that because of Joe’s failed politics and Hunter’s addiction to drugs. We say that because any two men who diminish the life of a child are unworthy. Bobby Burack, OutKick.

Joe Biden’s “family story” is not “one of his greatest strengths politically,” as NBC purports. Perhaps it was. It is no more.

Republicans are not stoking a flame. Joe Biden is. And he does so each time he pronounces his love for six of his seven grandchildren.