Joe Biden’s Cruel Rejection Of His 7th Grankid: Bobby Burack

“I have six grandchildren. I am crazy about them. I speak to them every single day,” Joe Biden told reporters in April.

The statement was factually incorrect. Biden has seven grandchildren. But unlike most of his blunders, the inaccuracy was intentional.

Navy is four years old. Hunter Biden fathered her with a stripper named Lunden Roberts. Yet Joe Biden has not publicly acknowledged Navy since taking office.

The New York Times profiled the girl in an article headlined “Hunter Biden’s Daughter and a Tale of Two Families.” Thereby a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if the president would now acknowledge his seventh grandchild.

“I don’t have anything for you on that,” responded KJP.

Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to answer if Joe Biden acknowledges Hunter Biden’s daughter in Arkansas as his granddaughter.



pic.twitter.com/FHBXIF12KP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 5, 2023

In other words, the president is not ready to acknowledge the existence of her. He is not ready to love and call her every day, like his other six.

The fact that it’s a question of acknowledgment speaks to the iniquity of the matter.

A DNA test in 2019 established Hunter is the father. Hunter agreed to pay a monthly sum in child support last week. There is no ambiguity. The girl is Hunter’s daughter and Joe’s granddaughter.

Obviously, Joe is ashamed of her. But it’s Hunter he should be ashamed of.

Yet it’s the girl, not Hunter, who will bear the lasting consequences of her father fooling around with a stripper.

Consider that the most powerful man in the world — at least in title — has repeatedly denied her existence. She will have to cope with that, cope with that feeling.

Navy will soon use the internet, where she’ll read Biden’s comments about his lovely six grandchildren. She will read about her father asking a judge to block her from taking his last name.

The girl will consume herself with the public rejection of her father and grandfather. As will her eventual classmates.

That’s the president’s granddaughter, the one he doesn’t like.

According to the profile, she “is aware that her father is Hunter Biden and that her paternal grandfather is the president of the United States. She speaks about both of them often, but she has not met them.”

Navy must wonder why her grandfather and father ignore her. And what she did wrong.

Of course, she did not do anything wrong. Still, convincing a young girl of that is sure to be a challenge her mother must endure.

Joe and Hunter’s actions suggest Navy is not worthy of their time. Little does she know, they are not worthy of hers.

And we don’t say that because of Joe’s failed politics and Hunter’s addiction to drugs. We say that because any two men who diminish the life of a child are unworthy.