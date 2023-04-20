No More Cowbell – Weak Warriors Ban Kings Fans From Bringing Them To Tonight’s Game

Videos by OutKick

The Golden State Warriors are so worried that they are going to lose tonight that they aren’t allowing Kings fans to bring cowbells.

Yes, you read that right.

The seven-time NBA Champions are acting as petty as Draymond Green does. “Cowbell? In this environment? Absolutely not!”

🚨 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫:



Cowbells will not be permitted at Chase Center. Any fan carrying a cowbell will be directed to the outdoor bag check location, where they can check their cowbell and retrieve at the conclusion of the game. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 19, 2023

The Kings Lead 2-0 In The Best Of 7 Series

The Sacramento Kings were informed Wednesday of the Warriors decision to ban the instrument that has been synonymous with the Kings franchise for years. In a social media post, the team said that any fans bringing a cowbell would have to leave it at a bag check before the game.

The move comes after a hilarious video went viral of a fan cowbellin’ the heck out of Warriors General Manager Bob Myers during Game 2.

Kings fan sitting behind Bob Myers going hard on the cowbell all night pic.twitter.com/jxfe82YNLw — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 18, 2023

One has to wonder if the Warriors front office spoke with Steph Curry or any of the players before announcing the cowbell ban. If not, it should have because the ban comes across as weak and makes the team look scared and worried.

Think about all the mayhem and craziness that goes on during NCAA basketball games. You mean to tell me a HANDFUL of cowbells was really going to have that much of a dramatic effect that they had to ban them outright? You’d hope that NBA players making millions of dollars would be able to ignore them and just play the game.

The only thing that this does is make the Kings fans even more relentless.

Oh, and someone might want to remind the Warriors organization that their team would have to travel back to Sacramento for a Game 5 and a Game 7, if necessary.

And you just gave their fanbase the justification to play the loudest cowbells one has ever heard. I’m talking Will Ferrell on ‘Saturday Night Live’ style times a thousand.

That is, if the Warriors even get to a Game 5 after trailing 2-0 with Game 3 tipping off at 10pm ET tonight.

Ok, then we’ll bring these. They are snowflake approved… pic.twitter.com/q5hZC2rs5t — Brian Kevin Johnston (@bkjrecruiter) April 19, 2023

But if everyone played cowbells on their phones or speakers 🔊 🤔 — 👽KLtha1🖖🏿 (@KLsounds) April 19, 2023