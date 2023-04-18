Videos by OutKick

As the Sacramento beat Golden State in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs on Monday night, Warriors general manager Bob Myers was having a very bad time. Not only did his team go down 0-2, and Draymond Green created more controversy in the process, he had to deal with one of the most obnoxious passionate fans in basketball, who acted in such a manner intentionally.

And it worked!

Myers, 48, has served as the president of basketball operations and GM in The Bay area since 2011. He’s been a big part of Golden State’s turnaround and rise to consistent relevance, twice earning the title of ‘NBA Executive of the Year.’

President of Basketball Operations, Bob Myers of the Golden State Warriors greets fans with the Larry OBrien Trophy during the 2022 Victory Parade & Rally on June 20, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Seeing that he oversees the team, Myers was obviously in attendance for Game 2 in Sacramento. It was a quick trip up north and he chose to forgo a box seat or a suite in favor of the people.

Bob Myers probably wishes that he had not sat amongst Kings fans.

Instead of watching his team lose and being able to avoid the opposing crowd, Myers was right in the thick of it. His ears were ringing the entire night, much like the cowbell behind him.

One Kings fan in attendance was seated directly behind Myers, with a cowbell. The man did not stop ringing his cowbell from tipoff to final buzzer— directly in the ear of the Warriors’ top executive.

All night. From start to finish.

It was a relentless effort to torment the enemy, and based on Myers’ body language, it worked. The four-time NBA champion-turned-executive was not having a good time.

Kings fan sitting behind Bob Myers going hard on the cowbell all night pic.twitter.com/jxfe82YNLw — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 18, 2023

Assuming that Golden State can take one of the next two games at home, it is safe to say that Myers will take a different approach to his seating arrangement if the Warriors return to the Golden 1 Center for Games 5 and 6 next week. He surely will not be sitting amongst the common folk and their cowbells!