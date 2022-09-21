No Hard Feelings From Kyler Murray Toward Fan

It remains to be seen whether the fan who slapped Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in the face did it on purpose or not.

Regardless of the outcome, Murray says he doesn’t have any ill-will toward the Las Vegas Raiders fan whose hand whacked him in the face after the Cardinals’ 29-23 overtime win.

If you don’t know what we’re talking about, here’s a refresher:

This week, Murray was asked how he felt about the incident. Although, I’m sure his feelings a few days removed from the incident are different from how he felt at the moment.

Kyler Murray on getting hit in the face by the fan in Las Vegas:



“No hard feelings. If I see him, I’d shake his hand.” — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 21, 2022

Murray also said that “Stuff happens fast.”

“I know every person I’ve hit in the face, I did it for a reason. I don’t know if he didn’t know where he was. It was a pretty live game, Vegas is Vegas. I’m sure he was having fun,” Murray added.

Well, if he was a raiders fan he wasn’t having too much fun after the Hunter Renfrow fumble that cost the Raiders the game. Renfrow fumbled twice on the final drive.

Nonetheless, it’s cool of Murray to give the fan the benefit of the doubt. In the meantime, police continue to determine whether or not the slap was intentional.

