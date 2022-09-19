Hunter Renfrow Fumbles Twice On Raiders’ Game-Losing Overtime Drive

What a win by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, and what a crushing loss by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Week 2 matchup ended with an unbelievable comeback by the Cardinals and a disappointing ending for one Raiders player.

KYLER MURRAY RUNS MAD FOR 84 YARDS TO SCORE INCREDIBLE 2-POINT CONVERSION

Arizona fought back from a 20-0 halftime deficit with a strong second half. Quarterback Kyler Murray found Greg Dortch for a five-yard passing touchdown in the third quarter, and the Cardinals offense scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth.

An overtime period — tied at 23-23 — started with a failed offensive drive by Arizona, but the Cardinals still managed to win the game without calling their offense back on the field.

On a Raiders third-down play during their final drive, LV wideout Hunter Renfrow caught a pass by Derek Carr and had the ball punched out from behind by a Cardinals defender.

Luckily for Renfrow, Raiders tight end Foster Moreau recovered the ball and kept the Raiders’ final drive going.

The usually dependable WR fumbled the ball twice on the final drive, which ended with the Raiders holding an L.

Former Clemson teammate and Cards linebacker Isaiah Simmons stripped the ball for a second Renfrow fumble, and Cardinals DB Byron Murphy returned the turnover for a 59-yard fumble-recovery TD — giving Arizona a 29-23 win.

WATCH:

#Cardinals comeback to win in OT as Isaiah Simmons forces Hunter Renfrow fumble that Bryon Murphy returns it for a scoop and score.



Arizona 29, Las Vegas #Raiders 23 Final.



Wow.



Absolutely wow. pic.twitter.com/UwS0fp3WLm — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) September 19, 2022

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Raiders’ loss wasn’t entirely on Renfrow’s hands — with Carr having some errant throws in OT — but man, what a bad day to eat popcorn.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LV fans were certainly not happy over Renfrow’s slippery mitts:

Davante Adams going after Hunter Renfrow in the Raiders locker room pic.twitter.com/8Lmmtj3qQt — Jeffrey Walizer Jr (@JWalizerJr) September 18, 2022

Message for Hunter Renfrow

pic.twitter.com/kj3Nw4sW03 — Sammy 🆖 (@TriIISammy) September 18, 2022

“Describe Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow” pic.twitter.com/JlvCa0XNXo — 𝒦 𝒶 𝒹 𝒶 𝓂 (@dreamzz_kidd) September 18, 2022

I know a Hunter Renfrow that doesn’t fold under the bright lights… pic.twitter.com/cnlzLNr2bk — h⛽️ (@ROBERTWlLLlAMS) September 19, 2022

Hunter Renfrow fumbles twice in OT & loses the game#Raidernation: pic.twitter.com/6HYSKNLkXJ — Free Deez Nuggs 😤😤 (@itsartee__) September 18, 2022

Hunter Renfrow trying to get into the Raiders’ practice facility tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/9c87Ehoo8j — Brian Y (@byysports) September 19, 2022