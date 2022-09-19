Hunter Renfrow Fumbles Twice On Raiders’ Game-Losing Overtime Drive

What a win by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, and what a crushing loss by the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Week 2 matchup ended with an unbelievable comeback by the Cardinals and a disappointing ending for one Raiders player.
KYLER MURRAY RUNS MAD FOR 84 YARDS TO SCORE INCREDIBLE 2-POINT CONVERSION
Arizona fought back from a 20-0 halftime deficit with a strong second half. Quarterback Kyler Murray found Greg Dortch for a five-yard passing touchdown in the third quarter, and the Cardinals offense scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth.
An overtime period — tied at 23-23 — started with a failed offensive drive by Arizona, but the Cardinals still managed to win the game without calling their offense back on the field.
On a Raiders third-down play during their final drive, LV wideout Hunter Renfrow caught a pass by Derek Carr and had the ball punched out from behind by a Cardinals defender.
Luckily for Renfrow, Raiders tight end Foster Moreau recovered the ball and kept the Raiders’ final drive going.
The usually dependable WR fumbled the ball twice on the final drive, which ended with the Raiders holding an L.
Former Clemson teammate and Cards linebacker Isaiah Simmons stripped the ball for a second Renfrow fumble, and Cardinals DB Byron Murphy returned the turnover for a 59-yard fumble-recovery TD — giving Arizona a 29-23 win.
WATCH:
The Raiders’ loss wasn’t entirely on Renfrow’s hands — with Carr having some errant throws in OT — but man, what a bad day to eat popcorn.
LV fans were certainly not happy over Renfrow’s slippery mitts:
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela