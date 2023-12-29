No Fans Are Attending Saudi Arabia Soccer Games So Get Ready For Them To Make More Western Acquisitions

Videos by OutKick

Despite spending hundreds of millions of dollars on big-name stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, the people of Saudi Arabia don’t seem to care too much about soccer or the Saudi Pro League.

Just yesterday, the al-Riyadh club had 299 people in attendance. The astonishingly low figure has been part of a pattern this season. Earlier this month only 144 fans went to a game while a previous one had just 133 supporters.

Overall, al-Riyadh is averaging a little over a thousand fans per game which is QUITE a rough look considering the stadium’s capacity is 15,000. The numbers don’t fare better for the rest of the Saudi Pro League as average attendance for more than half the teams has been less than 10,000 according to Transfermarkt.

WHY IS NO ONE SHOWING UP?

Soccer hasn’t historically been a massive sport in Saudi Arabia or the Middle East. Iran has had a semi-competitive team from time to time but many times talented Saudi players would head to the European leagues if they wanted to compete at a high level.

However, with the Saudi Arabian Private Investment Fund – which is essentially a massive conglomerate of unlimited wealth from various entities including massive oil revenue, the Saudis aren’t holding back their desire to become massive players in the sports, entertainment and media world. As I’ve written time and time again – they aren’t playing around and they are openly boasting about how they want to be a major player in the world.

But if the Saudi people don’t want to embrace soccer, the Kingdom isn’t about to let their massive investments go to waste. I fully expect them to double down on foreign investment, especially with the West and here in America.

From acquiring the 2034 World Cup to massive deals with the WWE and boxing world to even taking full control over the Professional Fighters League (PFL) there’s no doubt that the Saudi takeover is happening and good luck with anyone trying to compete with it – just ask the PGA Tour how that worked out for them.