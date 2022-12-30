Nine Orlando Magic Players Suspended, And More, Following Moe Wagner-Killian Hayes Fight

Tensions ran high Wednesday night between the Pistons and Magic when Orlando’s Moe Wagner and Detroit’s Killian Hayes got into a sideline scrum.

The fight started when Hayes and Wagner pursued a loose ball down the sideline, near the Pistons’ bench. Wagner shoved Hayes out of bounds and stopped in front of Detroit’s bench.

Hayes ran over to Wagner with a flying forearm and struck him in the back of the head.

Based on the replay, Hayes appeared to knock Wagner out cold, causing the 6-foot-11 big man to go limp and fall into the bench.

Mo Wagner got a Flagrant-2 for this altercation and got ejected.



Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo also got ejected.



Mo Wagner bumped Killian Hayes into the Pistons bench.



Detroit teammates swarmed Wagner, and then Magic players rushed over to the bench. Hayes went back at Wagner.



Hayes, Wagner, Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo and coach Dwayne Casey were ejected from the game.

Now that the dust has settled, the NBA has released its full slate of suspensions, including nine total Orlando players.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the suspensions go as follow:

Killian Hayes — 3 games

Moe Wagner — 2 games

Hamidou Diallo — 1 game

+ One game suspension (all Magic players) — Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Franz Wagner, Admiral Schofield.

Considering the potential head injury for Wagner, it’s a surprise Hayes didn’t get slapped with a greater penalty.

Was the punishment too soft or appropriate for the NBA brawlers?

