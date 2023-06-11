Nikola Jokic, Novak Djokovic Assert Serbian Dominance On Global Sports Stage

Videos by OutKick

Serbia is having a moment on the global sports stage and it’s all thanks to two dudes: Novak Djokovic and Nikola Jokic.

Both of them are on the verge of taking massive wins in their respective sports. Jokic and his Denver Nuggets teammates are just one win away from winning an NBA Championship.

On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, Djokovic is just one win away from winning the French Open for the third time and breaking the record for the most men’s Grand Slam titles with 23.

Novak Djokovic in the French Open Finals. 😄



Nikola Jokic is one win away from an NBA title. 😗



It’s a BIG weekend for Serbia. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/qgOUjikfgT — theScore (@theScore) June 10, 2023

I’m no scholar of Serbian sports history, but this has to be one of the biggest moments for the nation as far as sports are concerned since Ivana Španović won bronze in the long jump at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Maybe bigger.

Despite Serbia having a population of over 6.6 million, it turns out that the Djoker and the Joker are actually buds.

Or at least they have each other’s phone numbers.

Nikola Jokic on Novak Djokovic: "Actually, he texted me for real. Yes! He texted me. He didn't lie. Yes. I mean, he's amazing, of course, in his sport and he's making history every time. Probably he's going to go down as one of the best ever, if not the best ever." pic.twitter.com/excC9BoNjP — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) June 10, 2023

“Actually, he texted me for real. Yes! He texted me,” Jokic said. “Yes. I mean, he’s amazing, of course, in his sport and he’s making history every time. Probably he’s going to go down as one of the best ever, if not the best ever.”

Djokovic will try to win his 23 grand slam title on Sunday morning, while Jokic and company have a chance to clinch their tile on Monday.

Surely, most TVs in Serbia will be tuned in for both of them.

