Nikola Jokic Wanted To Punch Teammate During NBA Finals Win

The Denver Nuggets — behind leader Nikola Jokic — won a crucial Game 4 last night in the NBA Finals and they now lead the Miami Heat 3-1.

Throughout the series, the Nuggets have looked absolutely spectacular, showing their clear dominance over a Heat team that many underestimated throughout the playoffs. But title runs don’t come without frustrations, even amongst team mates.

Last night was no different.

Despite being up 14 with just over a minute left, Jokic was not taking anything for granted. So when teammate Bruce Brown decided to take a 3-pointer, Jokic told reporters that he was almost ready to fight him!

Nikola Jokic on Bruce Brown: "When he did a step back three, I almost… I wanted to punch him but when he made it, I was so happy. Same as Aaron [Gordon] he's learning and he is accepting [his role] and that's the best thing about him." pic.twitter.com/qpLa9HTu8A — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) June 10, 2023

Nikola Jokic pulls no punches despite Nuggets win

Fortunately for Brown, he nailed the shot to go 8-11 on the night, including scoring 21 points off the bench.

Everything seems to be clicking for the Nuggets right now. Perhaps most importantly, it’s because they are mentally sound and playing cohesive basketball. When one thing doesn’t go right, other players step up.

For example, even with Jamal Murray going just 5 for 17 from the field, he was able to still be beneficial by not having any turnovers as well as 12 assists.

Although Jokic scored 23 points, that was well below his other Finals performances of 27, 41, and 32. But when one person struggles just a little bit, the Nuggets have been able to have other players like Bruce Brown step up.

That is what separates Championship teams from everyone else as the Nuggets hope to win their first NBA Championship.