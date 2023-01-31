Nike, Tiffany Unveil $400 Sneaker Collab And Of Course There Is A Sterling Silver Shoe Horn And Whistle Too

Videos by OutKick

Attention Sneakerheads: Nike is teaming up with Tiffany & Co. for a special edition Air Force 1s.

It’s a match made in “give us your money” heaven as two big-name brands are teaming up to give you a pair of kicks with a fitting $400 price tag.

Front and center is Tiffany & Co.’s iconic blue color that they guard like it’s the Coke formula or The Colonel’s 11 herbs and spices. You can see it on the Nike Swoosh and in the nifty box the shoes come in.

Nike has unveiled a first look at its Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1.



The collab drops March 7th for $400 on SNKRS and at two Tiffany stores in New York City. pic.twitter.com/Eo6EQ9kZCM — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 31, 2023

Aside from that splash of Tiffany blue, otherwise, these are some Mike Tomlin-approved all-black Air Force 1s.

Let everyone who crosses paths with you know that you “woke up and chose violence” but also have discerning taste in fine jewelry.

It Gets Better With Some Completely Necessary Nike/Tiffany & Co. Sterling Silver Accessories

If that’s not reason enough to bust out your credit card, Nike and Tiffany have a collection of sterling silver accessories that will make you want to keep inputting your CVV until that card is hot to the touch.

Need a little help slipping on those $400 Nike and Tiffany kicks? Nike and Tiffany have your back with a sterling silver shoehorn (the “Silver Shoehorn” is a great name for a terrible superhero).

Want to wow your dentist? Boom; sterling silver toothbrush, coming at you.

Need a little something to make your self the envy of all the other youth league coaches? Say hello to a sterling silver Nike/Tiffany & Co. whistle.

Need to up your dubrae game or aren’t even sure what the hell a dubrae is? It’s an ornamental shoelace tag invented by Nike in the mid ’90s. A sterling silver one can be yours should you feel the need to pick one up.

Those accessories, in case your wondering, run from $250 to $475.

Yes, I’m aware that they’re just toothbrushes, shoehorn, whistles, and dubraes, but take that up with Nike and Tiffany & Co.

The Air Force 1s will be available through Nike’s SNKRS app and at two Tiffany & Co. stores in New York City.

