Najee Harris Can’t Stop Laughing After Mike Tomlin Chooses Violence, Gifts Steelers Team With Ultimate Degenerate Shoes

The Pittsburgh Steelers begin a new era without Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback on Sunday. When they do, as they arrive to the stadium, they will be making a statement on their feet.

Running back Najee Harris shared that head coach Mike Tomlin gifted the entire team with black Air Force 1s and could not stop laughing.

Per Najee Harris on IG, Mike Tomlin gave the whole team Black Air Force shoes and he is getting a kick out of that #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/QB3EGiRDyg — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 10, 2022

For those unfamiliar with meme culture and those who aren’t dialed-in to the streets, Black Air Force 1s carry a special meaning. Urban Dictionary defines “Black Air Force Energy” as someone who wears the black-on-black shoes and:

“Does not care at all about him self or anyone else … They are wild and u shouldnt mess with them.”

In an article from 2019 about the sneakers, Complex Magazine said that the Black Air Force 1 is the “signature shoe of the degenerate.”

Basically, someone who rocks Nike’s signature shoe in all black is choosing violence. Tomlin was trying to send a message and the dots are easy to connect.

Mike Tomlin means business. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Not only do the black shoes match the team’s color scheme, but the Steelers are looking to crash the party in the AFC this fall. They want to be gritty, unapologetic and agressive.

Harris and his teammates were loving it.

Here is Steelers WR Steven Sims on IG after team received Black Nike Air Force shoes from Mike Tomlin #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/ttSPlSCkDE — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 10, 2022

Even LeBron James caught wind of the move and tweeted that Tomlin is “hilarious for that” and “definitely setting the tone as well with that gift.”

To make the gift even cooler, Tomlin went the extra mile. Black Air Force 1s were sold out, so he had them custom-painted.

This was 4:38 Am Friday Morning.



Nike was out of stock.



I painted the 146 pairs of Air Forces @CoachTomlin gave the team this morning. pic.twitter.com/OfgoT9PJsu — Cody Sabol (@codysabolart) September 10, 2022

It was something to the effect of “I won’t let you down, coach” — Cody Sabol (@codysabolart) September 10, 2022

Look out for Pittsburgh and the Black Air Force 1s. The Steelers are on a mission and Tomlin wanted to make it very clear that he expects nothing short of maximum effort.