Nickelodeon Will Broadcast Super Bowl For Kids

Kids broadcasts are all the rage these days and now the biggest game of the year, the Super Bowl, is going to be getting the Nickelodeon treatment.

CBS will broadcast Super Bowl LVII next February. But, if you’re looking to throw something on for the youngins, Nickelodeon is going to be the place to turn.

On Tuesday, the NFL and CBS Sports announced plans to put on the slimiest Super Bowl broadcast in history.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to present the first alternate telecast of the Super Bowl,” NFL Media executive vice president Hans Schroeder said in a statement. “Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game.

These alternative broadcasts are all the rage. The NFL kind of got the ball rolling, and now the NHL and even Formula 1 have tried them.

It’s easy for traditionalists to rag on them. However, they typically get the job done by getting kids to sit and watch a game. That’s no small task in an era where the average TikTok video is too long for some kids.

I think it’s a great idea for kids to get into football and enjoy the Super Bowl.

Of course, it’s geared toward kids, but how could you not enjoy the time Patrick Star roasted Russell Wilson?

Patrick Star really has a future as a play-by-play announcer. 🤩



📺: #DENvsLAR on @Nickelodeon

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/65Zxrbz4lT — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

There’s no age limit on that one.

CBS Sports and the NFL have yet to announce who will be in the booth for the Nickelodeon broadcast. In previous years, Noah Eagle, NFL Today analyst Nate Burleson, and Nick star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green were on the call.

