Russell Wilson Gets Flambéed By Patrick Star From SpongeBob After Throwing Embarrassing Interception

Russell Wilson had a rough first quarter against the Rams on Christmas Day. Not only did he throw two interceptions, the 34-year-old got absolutely torched by Patrick Starr.

Even if you have no idea what the back half of that sentence means— just wait, it’s hilarious. Let’s break it down.

Patrick Starr is a fictional character from the animated television series, SpongeBob SquarePants, that is voiced by actor Bill Fagerbakke. He is a not-so-intelligent starfish— hence his last name.

So what does Star have to do with football? Typically, nothing.

However, in January of 2021, Paramount added a unique broadcast to its football coverage and aired a game on Nickelodeon for the first time. It was such a big hit that Paramount brought it back last season and again on Christmas Day this year.

Slime celebrates touchdowns.

WE GOT OUR FIRST SLIME OF THE DAY!

And not even babies are safe.

Sliming babies out here on Nickmas 👶😂

Neither is Tony Romo.

On Sunday, Nickelodeon added something new. It brought Star, through Fagerbakke, into the booth for live commentary.

He just so happened to be on the call when Wilson threw an interception. The Broncos quarterback took the snap, dropped back in the pocket, and fired a laser over the middle of the field.

Tight end Greg Dulcich was standing 5 yards past the line of scrimmage. Wilson never looked anywhere else, but somehow managed to miss the fact that Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner was playing zone coverage not but a few feet from Dulcich.

Russell Wilson’s pass was picked off and Patrick Starr shined.

On the Nickelodeon call, Star had jokes! He called back to the saying “let Russ cook” and completely flambéed Wilson.

“That’s not what he wanted to cook!”

Patrick Star really has a future as a play-by-play announcer. 🤩



📺: #DENvsLAR on @Nickelodeon

📱: Stream on NFL+

Wilson doesn’t care about the opinion of a fictional character who lives under a rock, but man, he got got. Having Fagerbakke join the broadcast for an interception couldn’t have worked out any better.