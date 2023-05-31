F1 Jumps On Kids Broadcast Bandwagon For Hungarian Grand Prix

Videos by OutKick

Putting on a special broadcast for kids is all the rage these days. Now, Formula 1 is the latest to get in on it.

Formula 1 and broadcaster Sky have announced plans to team up for an alternate broadcast of the Hungarian Grand Prix. This broadcast will be specially tailored for young fans.

The alternate broadcast will be available in both the UK and Germany. It will feature a dedicated feed with its own unique graphics package including special 3D graphics. It will also utilize camera angles unique to the kids’ broadcast.

Kids will also join the broadcast as presenters alongside 2016 Formula 1 champ Nico Rosberg and formerly IndyCar and NASCAR driver (and OutKick favorite) Danica Patrick.

“We want to ensure that our fans of all ages can enjoy and fall in love with Formula 1, so working with our long-standing partners at Sky on this project to target younger audiences is really exciting,” F1’s Director of Media Rights and Content Creation Ian Holme said in a statement.

“This is a first of its kind in motorsport and I am excited to see the broadcast come to life and to watch the next generation of presenting talent!”

2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg and former driver Danica Patrick will be part of this kids’ broadcast. (Getty Images)

Kids Broadcasts Are A Great Way TO Introduce Them To A Sport And F1 Picked Up On This

We’ve now seen a few leagues give this a go. The NFL has found success with broadcasts on Nickelodeon, while the NHL teamed up with Disney earlier this season.

These usually get ragged on by adult fans, but they’re not for us. Flip through Twitter and a lot of people with kids say they dig them.

This is how you build a sport. Not through forced diversity and inclusion initiatives or wearing special jerseys.

All you have to do is put the sport in front of kids and they will either like it or they won’t.

Think how many of people fell in love with a sport because their dad got minor tickets from work and then the next thing you knew you were obsessed with baseball. That’s true for a lot of people. Now, as weird as it may sound, there will be a generation of kids who fell in love with football or hockey or Formula 1 because of these broadcasts.

And let’s be honest, Patrick Star making fun of Russell Wilson was hilarious whatever your age.

F1’s maiden kids’ broadcast will take place at the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring. That race weekend runs from July 21 to 23.

