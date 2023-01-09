Eagles Coach Reveals Jalen Hurts’ Incredible Level Of Grit After Playing Hurt

Jalen Hurts was far from 100% Sunday when the Eagles beat the Giants.

The Eagles clinched the number one seed in the NFC after beating the Giants 22-16, and going into the game, there were serious questions about Jalen Hurts’ and how he’d be able to play as he continues to heal from a shoulder injury.

Jalen Hurts played hurt against the Giants. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Ultimately, the dual-threat QB finished with 229 passing yards, an interception and 13 rushing yards in the win. Afterwards, it was revealed he had to push through a ton of pain.

“We didn’t feel like there was more risk, but I know he was hurting. He was hurting bad, but that’s the kind of competitor that he is. That is the kind of person that he is and the kind of teammate and leader that he is that he was able to go out there and tough through it,” head coach Nick Sirianni after the game.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles got the job done.

Hurts missed two games with his shoulder injury, and the team went 0-2 without him on the field. The Eagles looked terrible against the Saints without Jalen Hurts under center.

It was clear the Eagles needed him back ASAP.

The Eagles locked up the top seed in the NFC after beating the Giants. Jalen Hurts played the game still healing up from a shoulder injury. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After a week of speculation about his health, Jalen Hurts was back under center Sunday against the Giants and led the team to a win and the top spot in the NFC.

Clearly, he was far from being perfectly healthy, but he still threw the pads on and got out there anyways.

It wasn’t pretty, but Jalen Hurts and the Eagles took care of business. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters. The face of the Eagles showed a lot of grit and spirit by lacing up his cleats and battling through a tough injury.

The Eagles are the top seed in the NFC. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Now, the Eagles can enjoy a first round bye and give Hurts more time to heal. If you’re a Philly fan, you simply love to see it.