It sounds like there’s a high chance Eagles fans will see Jalen Hurts back on the field this weekend.

The Eagles can clinch the top seed in the NFC with a win or tie Sunday against the Giants, and after missing the past two games with a shoulder issue, fans are eager and ready to see the dual-threat QB back out there.

Jalen Hurts trending towards playing against the Giants this Sunday. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Head coach Nick Sirianni informed the media Friday that the start QB is “trending in the right direction,” according to SI.com.

“We feel good about it. We’re still thinking through everything…there are circumstances that could still happen and the way he could feel (Friday), so all those different things,” Sirianni further added.

Jalen Hurts, who Nick Sirianni said was trending in the right direction, is practicing again. pic.twitter.com/NGgpxxbbxU — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) January 6, 2023

The Eagles need Jalen Hurts back.

The Eagles went 0-2 since Hurts was sidelined with an injury. The team seriously struggled last week during a loss to the Saints.

Getting Hurts back would provide a huge boost to the offense against an NFC East rival ahead of the postseason starting.

On the season, Hurts has thrown for 3,472 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 747 yards and tacked on 13 additional touchdowns on the ground.

Will Jalen Hurts play against the Giants? He’s “trending” in a positive direction. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

He’s having a hell of a season, and the Eagles need him back as quickly as possible. Fortunately, the team is in the playoffs no matter what, but don’t think for a second they don’t want to lock up the one seed for sure Sunday afternoon. Hopefully, Hurts is 100% and able to roll.