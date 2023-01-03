Jalen Hurts’ Agent Takes A Jab At His Haters And Critics

Jalen Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn brought some serious energy on Twitter over the weekend.

The talented QB didn’t suit up for the Eagles/Saints game, and Gardner Minshew laid an absolute egg in a 20-10 losing effort.

It was the second straight loss for the Eagles as Hurts deals with a shoulder issue.

The Eagles are 0-2 since Jalen Hurts got hurt. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Well, Nicole was feeling herself and used the loss to take a shot at people who claim Hurts’ success is just because of a system.

Someone told me it was the system. — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) January 1, 2023

The Eagles definitely need Jalen Hurts to return.

As much as we all love Gardner Minshew, we all also know the Eagles are definitely not as good without Jalen Hurts under center.

Minshew struggled mightily at times against a mediocre Saints team Sunday. He looked solid against Dallas.

It was a different story against the Saints, and it goes to show how needed Jalen Hurts is for the Eagles. His success is definitely not because he’s in a plug and play system.

Jalen Hurts has missed two straight games with a shoulder issue. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s because he’s a hell of a quarterback. On the season, the Eagles are 13-1 in games he’s started in and 0-2 in games he hasn’t.

Jalen Hurts’ numbers also make it crystal clear he’s balling. He has 3,472 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, just five interceptions, 747 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. Those are legit MVP numbers. The dual-threat QB won’t win the award, but should be in the conversation.

When will Hurts return? (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, the Eagles have one game left against the Giants. The expectation is Jalen Hurts will be ready to go if the team makes that decision. Judging from what fans saw Sunday, people are definitely hoping to see him back under center Sunday.