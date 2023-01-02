After losing to the Saints on Sunday, the Eagles are in an interesting position. Philadelphia must beat the New York Giants at home next weekend for two reasons.

A win would clinch the division and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. A loss would leave the door open for Dallas to win the division and would leave the door open for San Francisco or Minnesota to earn the top seed.

Thus, despite the fact that the Eagles are already in the playoffs, next weekend is crucial.

The question now is whether they will be playing with Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew at quarterback. The latter struggled in a 10-point loss to New Orleans, while the former continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

That question was, of course, top of mind after Philadelphia’s game on Sunday. During his postgame press conference, head coach Nick Sirianni was not willing to give much more than the obvious.

He did not guarantee that Hurts will play, but said that he was close this week and alluded to him being on the field— assuming that he can be on the field.

He was close this week. Obviously, we will take it one day at a time. I mean, for me to say right now and today that, yeah, Jalen is playing or, no, he is not playing I don’t think is fair to anybody, because so many things can happen in a week. We’re going to have to evaluate and see where he is. Nothing changes in that aspect of it. His health is the No. 1 priority and not putting him in a position that is going to risk his health. We’ll evaluate that as the week goes. Obviously if he’s ready to go, he’ll play. — Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts’ status for Week 18

So really… he said nothing? It was classic coach speak.

However, if you were to read between the lines, it sounds like Hurts will be on the field if necessary.

And considering that the Giants are already in the playoffs, they may choose to rest their starters. If that is the case, it may not be necessary. Sirianni and the Eagles may choose to sit Hurts anyway.