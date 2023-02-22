Nick Sirianni Used A Story About Picking Up Dog Poop To Motivate Eagles, According To AJ Brown

Videos by OutKick

Nick Sirianni has been the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles for just two seasons, but has quickly turned into a coach that embodies the Philly spirit. He has a little Philly scumbag in him, noticeable confidence, and will say anything that comes to mind.

Well, at some point during the season, dog poop was on the brain and Sirianni decided to use it to motivate his team. Or, at least he tried to.

Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown recently joined the ‘Raw Room’ podcast and got to talking about Sirianni, specifically his motivational tactics.

While Brown said he and his teammates respect the head coach and focus on his pep talks, he also admitted that they can’t help but laugh sometimes.

AJ Brown says Nick Sirianni gave a speech about watching his neighbor pick up her dog’s poop: “I’m watching her, the dog goes. She gets the bag out first, scoops the s**t with 4 fingers together, her whole technique.. ITS IN THE DETAILS GUYS. THATS WHAT WE GOTTA DO”



(@Raw__Room) pic.twitter.com/Iefsffnh7A — Eagles Nation (NFC Champs) (@PHLEaglesNation) February 21, 2023

Sirianni using his neighbor picking up their dog’s poop as an example of doing all the little things right was one of those moments Brown couldn’t help but bust out laughing.

Credit to Sirianni for trying to think outside the box, but for anyone who has ever picked up dog poop, or watched another human pick up dog poop, it’s not exactly a motivating endeavor. It’s quite literally the only thing bad about owning a dog.

While his motivational dog poop story completely missed, him telling that type of story is probably exactly why Eagles’ players and fans love Sirianni. He’s different and isn’t afraid to take shots, which in today’s world are two unique characteristics.

