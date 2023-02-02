Nick Saban Targeting Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees To Be Alabama’s New Offensive Coordinator

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban has reportedly zeroed in on Tommy Rees to be Alabama’s new OC.

The current Notre Dame offensive coordinator will be on campus in Tuscaloosa at some point Thursday, according to Chris Low.

A source within Alabama’s program informed OutKick that Rees and Saban spoke for a couple hours over Zoom Wednesday. Washington OC Ryan Grubb recently turned down the Crimson Tide.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has emerged as the top target for @AlabamaFTBL’s OC job. Rees has had discussions with Nick Saban and is scheduled to be on campus Thursday, sources tell ESPN. Saban is looking to replace Bill O’Brien, who left for the Patriots’ OC job. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 2, 2023

Will Nick Saban pull the trigger on hiring Tommy Rees?

This is a fascinating development for Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide and fans of the program. Tommy Rees has had a meteoric rise in the world of coaching.

He’s just 30 years old and has been Notre Dame’s OC since 2020. Last season with a banged up QB room and starter Tyler Buchner playing just three total games, the Fighting Irish still managed to go 9-4 and averaged 31.8 points a game.

The team averaged 35.2 and 33.4 points a game in 2021 and 2020 in Rees’ first two seasons as Notre Dame’s OC.

Tommy Rees is a top target to be Alabama’s new OC. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He’s had an incredible amount of success for only being 30. Now, Alabama and Nick Saban have reportedly locked in on him to take over the Crimson Tide’s offense, which is looking for a fresh start after Bill O’Brien returned to the NFL with the Patriots and Bryce Young entered the draft.

Rees will have his work cut out for him if takes the job, but the good news is Alabama always reloads. It’s never in rebuild mode.

Plus, if Tommy Rees crushes it under Nick Saban, the head coaching opportunities should be limitless. Honestly, imagine being just 30 and being in control of half of Nick Saban’s team. Just thinking about it is daunting.

Alabama targeting Tommy Rees for OC. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will Rees ultimately be the guy? It certainly appears to be shaping up that way, and if it happens, it will be a hire fans definitely didn’t see coming.