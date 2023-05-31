‘I’m standing here in my flip-flops looking like an idiot with a pool noodle’, SEC Meetings Fail To Disappoint, As Schedule Vote Is Still Wavering

Videos by OutKick

MIRAMAR BEACH, Florida – For the first time in 2023, SEC coaches from all different sports were together, some would even speak their mind to the media in attendance. While some of the most powerful people in college athletics like Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher roamed the Hilton hotel hallways Tuesday, the majority of folks were just in town for vacation.

This particular aspect of SEC Spring meetings is what makes it special, or pretty crazy to others. A family with swimming toys and bathing suits were coming off the elevator as John Calipari strolled by, the father asking ‘was that the Kentucky basketball coach?’ as I nodded my head. The whole spectacle is something that has become an annual tradition at the hotel.

While an insurance conference is going on in the other ballrooms, with participants roaming the open area, Nick Saban and Brian Kelly are walking toward the SEC meeting rooms. Most folks have no idea that the hotel is the home of some of the biggest decisions made in college athletics.

A random fan hangs around the media scrum involving Lane Kiffin.

“It’s pretty wild to see that Nick Saban was just walking past me like it was just a normal Tuesday for us on vacation. This must be a pretty big event. I’m standing here in my flip-flops looking like an idiot with a pool noodle in my hand and there’s Saban,” Thomas from Charlotte jokingly said.

It might be John Calipari or Jerry Stackhouse walking into the Starbucks, while Jimbo Fisher is strolling through the halls. A whole different type of world in Destin for three days, with media members like myself hanging around the ballrooms for an athletic director or coach willing to talk.

Maybe you’re the guy who hops into a media gathering around Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Including a vote on scheduling, just about anything can happen at SEC Spring meetings.

Do We Get A Decision On SEC Scheduling Model This Week?

We have been talking about the eight or nine game scheduling model for what feels like ten years now, which in a weird way is true. Nick Saban has been a proponent of playing a nine-game conference schedule for a number of years, but now is when the decision will actually be made.

Are we going to get this decision while in Florida? Coaches will have the opportunity to vote on various points of discussion on Wednesday before heading home. But, they do not have a vote on the scheduling model. No, that’s up to conference presidents on Thursday and Friday, but AD’s and head coaches will certainly have the ear of the one’s whose vote does matter.

Kirby Smart speaks with the media at SEC Meetings

A number of coaches are tired of talking about the matter, with Kirby Smart sounding off on Tuesday about whether or not to play a nine-game schedule.

“Most overrated conversation there ever was. Four years you’ll play everybody home and away. I get it, the traditional rivalries, you have three, you have two, you have one,” Kirby Smart said. “You guys need something to write about bad when you start writing about this. It’s not that big of a deal to me. You have to win your games to advance. You need to be in the SEC championship. That’s a lot better topic for me, is somebody going to get an advantage by not going to the SEC Championship Game but making the expanded playoff?

“That’s a lot better topic to me than eight or nine games. I think you’ve got to win your games, and now more than ever it’s going to be that way because there’s not going to be divisions. That’s true for both.”

Eli Drinkwitz Is Starting To Become A Must See Act

Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz had the pleasure of kicking off SEC meetings on Tuesday, with a coffee in his hand and ready to fire off some shots. Not the one to hold back on jokes or calling it like he sees it, Drinkwitz presented us with a different take on the SEC still looking to agree on a schedule format.

“I’m a history teacher by trade,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday.” “And every time I come to one of these meetings I’m blown away that the thirteen colonies actually formed a union. But we can’t agree on an eight or nine-game schedule.”

I’m really starting to enjoy a non-filtered Eli Drinkwitz. Even without he Light Saber or Dark Vader mask, Drinkwitz can draw a laugh.

As to whether or not we actually get a vote this week, multiple AD’s are still up in the air on if we have an answer by Friday morning. It would not shock anyone in Miramar Beach if the presidents do not vote on the matter this week.

Only time will tell when this plane finally comes in for a rough landing.