Will The SEC Change Its Scheduling Format If It Doesn’t Get Additional Money From ESPN? A Lot Of Questions This Week In Destin

DESTIN, Fla.- Welcome to the SEC, Texas and Oklahoma! The conference is entering one of its biggest weeks since the pair decided to jump ship from the Big 12. Where the SEC is going when it comes to a scheduling format is just one of a few big questions the conference has for member schools and ESPN.

For the longest time, everyone that follows a certain team in the SEC has been paying attention to whether or not the conference headed toward a nine-game schedule. But, with a number of schools pulling back the reigns, there will be some uncertainty starting Tuesday.

Right now, without ESPN adding to the contract, the eight-game schedule has the votes, at least for one year. The conference could go with a temporary Band-Aid, if the network is not going to pony up more cash.

There was a belief that if the conference were to go to nine games then model would protect some of these sacred rivalry games to be played on a yearly basis. Also, it would allow the SEC to engage in bigger weekends, meaning some of the ‘buy’ games would go away. For some teams, playing the likes of ETSU or Austin Peay was a break in the schedule, but a massive waste of a Saturday for fans. The SEC looks at taking away that type of game and adding another conference game deserves upwards of $3-5 million in additional revenue.

Don’t forget, the additions of Texas and Oklahoma were also a luring tactic to get more money out of the new ESPN deal. Add two massive brands, renegotiate the massive contract. This was the thinking for the longest time. But, we’ll get back to that later on.

Eight-Game SEC Schedule Has Life, For At Least A Few Days

As this week of discussions begins, there has been a revival of the eight-game schedule. If SEC presidents and athletic directors were to approve this model, it becomes a wild card of who you get on a weekly basis, besides your permanent opponent. So, throw out any thought of playing a few annual rivals each season, there’s not enough room.

Under this format, the sentiment is that each school will play one permanent opponent, which might not appeal to each fan base. This would mean that for schools like Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Florida, they would keep its out-of-conference games. The idea around the 1-7 model is to play every conference team in a home-and-home over the course of four years. The key will be how to schedule these games, and when.

Also, there has been a lot of noise behind the scenes from Nick Saban about not being as convinced on the nine-game schedule as he once was. Will this drive other coaches to follow it his foot steps? Saban has a big coaching tree in the SEC. just an observation.

Alabama head football coach, Nick Saban chats with Jim Furyk and his caddie, Mike Fluff Cowan, at the NCR Pro-Am prior to the PGA TOUR Champions Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf and Country Club on May 11, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

If you’re wondering how we got to a point of so much ‘outside’ momentum for one format, then all of the sudden a quick pivot, it’s not hard. Some member schools see the opportunity to add a few easy wins to the schedule as the main priority. Finishing 8-4 on the season sounds better than 7-5.

Also, there are a number of contracts each school will have to get out of if the conference decides to go with a nine-game schedule. Either these games will be bought out or rescheduled, which could be problematic for some. The SEC better be prepared to pay for expenses when it comes to this measure.

ESPN On The Fence About More Money For SEC Contract

Don’t let any of this talk fool you, it’s all about the money. Also, with the playoffs expanding after this season, the SEC wants to take half the 12-team field. So, finding the best scheduling model to make that happen is worth more than if you have made a decision on attending a ‘buy’ game.

The money will always be king. But, we’re watching a situation unfold with ESPN-Disney in terms of financial stability. If Mickey Mouse cannot afford to pay the SEC more money, even with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, then it becomes harder to justify adding another conference game. The thought process was if the SEC got rid of a cupcake game that the network had to broadcast every year, in-place of another conference game, then more money would be offered.

The ESPN logo on a camera before the Cheez-It Bowl college football game between the Air Force Falcons and the Washington State Cougars on December 27, 2019 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We’re just not seeing that at the moment, especially with ESPN already having a sweet deal with the SEC. The network will have every time slot filled with a conference team, from 11am to the 8pm national broadcast. So, if ESPN-Disney balks at the idea of more money for the SEC, AD’s will have a tough decision.

By the way, if you think this is all a ploy to drum up chatter about the conference, you’d be wrong. There is division between schools right now on these models, with many arguments at play. Commissioner Greg Sankey said two months ago he’d love to have a decision made before Destin, but here we are, in Destin.

“So part of I think everyone’s motivation is to move people through now,” Greg Sankey told OutKick in February. “Whether that’s every other year, it can be something better than once every 12 years. We know that and it’s a matter of the decision making to define the right the right rotation and what that means for frequency of those opponents visiting home and away.”

Maybe we find out what the conference decides to do over the next few days and they vote on a new format. But then again, maybe Greg Sankey asks the AD’s and Presidents for another year and slaps a one-year Band-Aid on an eight-game conference schedule.

Just when you thought the theatrics wouldn’t make it to this year’s conference gathering. It certainly won’t top the Saban-Jimbo juice, but the future of SEC football scheduling is on the table, so prepare for drama.