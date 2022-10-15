Nick Saban Has Major Meltdown On Alabama Sideline

KNOXVILLE – Things haven’t gone the way of Alabama in the first half of the Tennessee matchup, causing Nick Saban to lose it on the sideline. After a fumbled punt, the Tide head coach was shown on the sidelines, very unhappy with a turnover.

Tennessee has taken it to Bama in the first half, and lead 28-20 heading into the break. But it was the Tide’s special teams that sent Nick Saban into a full-blown rage.

Let’s check in on Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/BIOWQ7ekID — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 15, 2022

After Alabama fumbled the punt, Alabama’s head coach absolutely lost his mind, with his headset taking most of the punishment. Nick Saban has been animated this afternoon, as his team has given up 21+ points for the first time in any quarter since 2019 vs. LSU.

What an effort!



Princeton Fant just kept grinding for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/JAIkajdv7l — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

Josh Heupel’s offense has scored 28 points, using just 6:42 of clock. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen an Alabama defense get wrecked like this before.

We will see if Alabama can turn this thing around or if the Vols can finish the job. And if Nick Saban is able to get a new headset. And if that one will suffer the same fate.