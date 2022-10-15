Nick Saban Has Major Meltdown On Alabama Sideline

updated

KNOXVILLE – Things haven’t gone the way of Alabama in the first half of the Tennessee matchup, causing Nick Saban to lose it on the sideline. After a fumbled punt, the Tide head coach was shown on the sidelines, very unhappy with a turnover.

Tennessee has taken it to Bama in the first half, and lead 28-20 heading into the break. But it was the Tide’s special teams that sent Nick Saban into a full-blown rage.

After Alabama fumbled the punt, Alabama’s head coach absolutely lost his mind, with his headset taking most of the punishment. Nick Saban has been animated this afternoon, as his team has given up 21+ points for the first time in any quarter since 2019 vs. LSU.

Josh Heupel’s offense has scored 28 points, using just 6:42 of clock. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen an Alabama defense get wrecked like this before.

We will see if Alabama can turn this thing around or if the Vols can finish the job. And if Nick Saban is able to get a new headset. And if that one will suffer the same fate.

Written by Trey Wallace

Wallace started covering the SEC in 2012, as the conference landscape was beginning to change. Prior to his time in Knoxville, Wallace worked in Nashville for The Read Optional, where he first produced content that garnered national attention. His passion for sports is evident in his work and has led him to break some of college football’s biggest stories. His social media reach and natural podcast proficiency continue to make Wallace one of SEC’s most trusted sources.

