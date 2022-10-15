Tennessee Fans Are Fired Up For Program’s Biggest Home Game In Nearly 25 Years

KNOXVILLE – The biggest matchup in Knoxville since 1998 will happen in just over an hour, with Tennessee squaring off against Alabama.
Hours before the matchup, fans were flocking to tailgates and the ‘Vol Walk’, with those wearing Alabama crimson receiving a “warm” welcome. The over 150,000 people on campus today has led to a heavyweight title match feel.
As fans lined the street for the ‘Vol Walk’, with Tennessee players making their way to the stadium, the sound was deafening. While ‘Rocky Top’ was blaring, Josh Heupel and his team took a left turn, and fans were lined up ten deep.
Tennessee fans are soaking in the atmosphere, making the Florida game feel like a warmup. Now the biggest question will be whether the Vols can get the job done against the Tide.
We will find out by early Saturday evening if this will turn into a celebration or will the cigar smoke be coming from the Alabama locker room.