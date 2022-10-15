Tennessee Fans Are Fired Up For Program’s Biggest Home Game In Nearly 25 Years

KNOXVILLE – The biggest matchup in Knoxville since 1998 will happen in just over an hour, with Tennessee squaring off against Alabama.

Hours before the matchup, fans were flocking to tailgates and the ‘Vol Walk’, with those wearing Alabama crimson receiving a “warm” welcome. The over 150,000 people on campus today has led to a heavyweight title match feel.

Tennessee fans are lined up in Knoxville. Via: Trey Wallace

As fans lined the street for the ‘Vol Walk’, with Tennessee players making their way to the stadium, the sound was deafening. While ‘Rocky Top’ was blaring, Josh Heupel and his team took a left turn, and fans were lined up ten deep.

Alabama fans in hostile territory pic.twitter.com/xc99NDxW0t — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 15, 2022

Jeremy Banks rocks the red suit. Vols Walk done pic.twitter.com/BRWrQeGsbG — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 15, 2022

Tennessee fans are soaking in the atmosphere, making the Florida game feel like a warmup. Now the biggest question will be whether the Vols can get the job done against the Tide.

Tennessee fans lined up for Vol Walk.



Place is packed pic.twitter.com/gPjsYPX7OX — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 15, 2022

Tennessee fans line up for the Vol Walk. Via: Trey Wallace

Tennessee and Alabama fans wait to enter Neyland Stadium Via: Trey Wallace

We will find out by early Saturday evening if this will turn into a celebration or will the cigar smoke be coming from the Alabama locker room.