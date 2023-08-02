Nick Saban Buys New Florida Estate For $17.5 Million, Proves Being A Winning College Football Coach Remains Unbeatable

Videos by OutKick

Life is good when you’re Nick Saban, and he now has a second estate to relax at in Florida.

Saban is no stranger to Florida. He used to coach the Dolphins and already has a house on Gasparilla Island.

Well, the seven-time national champion decided he wanted to get a taste of the east side of Florida, and he paid a big price to do it.

The Alabama coach spent $17.5 million to purchase a 6,200-square-foot house on more than 1.6 acres on Jupiter Island, according to The Palm Beach Post. Photos of the estate don’t appear readily available.

Alabama coach Nick Saban is the proud owner of a Florida estate. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Nick Saban buys massive Florida estate.

His second Florida estate is roughly three and a half hours from the one he has on Gasparilla Island. It also appears Saban attempted to shield the fact he was the purchaser. The massive estate wasn’t purchased under his name like how most people buy homes.

The home was bought by a Delaware LLC called At High Tide. A little play on the water and the Crimson Tide. Clever. Very clever, Saban.

The specs on the house are also outrageously impressive. It features six bedrooms, marble floors, floating staircase, 150 feet of oceanfront and can support a 40,000 boat from the dock, according to the same report from The Palm Beach Post.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban buys huge house on Jupiter Island in Florida. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Weirdly, the report indicated the reason why Saban likes Boca Grande is because residents don’t care about celebrities (can independently confirm this, despite my blue-collar roots) and that Jupiter Island residents have “a similar style.”

A bit of a weird thing to write, but I digress.

Life is good when you’re a star football coach.

Above all else, this really goes to show just how nice life is when you’re a dominant college football coach. Nick Saban has been rich for a long time.

That’s not news to anyone. He’s made a ton of money in coaching for decades, but nobody can touch what he’s done at the college level.

He has seven rings, including six with the Crimson Tide. He restored a program stuck in a rut in Tuscaloosa, and returned Alabama to its former glory.

When you do that, you get paid. You get paid a lot of cash, and Nick Saban clearly doesn’t mind spending it. Saban’s current deal with the Crimson Tide is worth $93 million. He has money to spend, and the seven-time national champ feels having estates on both Florida coasts is the way to go.

Nick Saban buys estate on Jupiter Island. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

What’s the point of having generational cash if you’re not ever going to spend? Grab a case of beer, invite some people over and hit the beach, Saban! He’s certainly earned it.