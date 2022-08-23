Alabama’s Nick Saban Leapfrogs Georgia’s Kirby Smart To Become Highest Paid College Football Coach In 2022

Alabama football coach Nick Saban is again the highest paid college football coach in the country, as we know it, after spending about a month in second place behind Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

Alabama coach Nick Saban. (Getty Images)

The new contract extension moves Saban, 70, up to $10.695 million for the 2022 season. Nick Saban was paid $9.9 million last season.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart. (Getty Images)

Smart, who was Nick Saban’s defensive coordinator at Alabama from 2008-15 and took Georgia to its first national title since 1980 last season, is now second at $10.25 million for the 2022 season. Smart passed Saban briefly last July.

LSU first-year coach Brian Kelly is tied for No. 3 at $9.5 million in 2022 with Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and Ohio State’s Ryan Day. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is No. 6 at $9 million in 2022. Smart, Tucker and Fisher were all previously assistants under Nick Saban.

Those salaries are at public universities, which must release salary figures. Private schools, like Notre Dame or USC, do not need to disclose that information.

Alabama Makes Nick Saban, Terry Saban Very Happy

“We want to make sure Coach Saban and Miss Terry (Saban) are very happy with our level of support,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne told the Tuscaloosa News on Tuesday. “That has been the case in the past, and that will be the case in the future.”

Saban’s new contract also has been extended one year through the 2029 season and ending on Feb. 28, 2030 when he will be 78.

Nick Saban has been the highest paid college coach in virtually every season he has been in the college ranks since 2000 when his salary was $1.2 million a year. He was at LSU from 2000-04 and won the 2003 national title before coaching the Miami Dolphins in the NFL in 2005 and ’06. He returned to college football in 2007 at Alabama and has won six national championships.