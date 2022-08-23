Clay Travis: Nick Saban Earns $11.7 Million And He’s Still Wildly Underpaid

Clay Travis reacted to Nick Saban being the highest-paid coach in College Football yet again, earning $11.7 million a year with a coaching deal that extends until 2030.

Despite this, the OutKick founder believes that “Nick Saban is still wildly underpaid.”

Since Nick Saban has taken over at the University of Alabama there has been an “unprecedented level of success” that Clay believes will be hard to equal in the near future.

Clay continued, saying, “The University of Alabama has actually become an elite University,” thanks to Nick Saban and his great success with the Crimson Tide.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: