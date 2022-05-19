Nick Saban – Jimbo Fisher War Of Words Leaves Lane Kiffin Speechless

It’s taken 47 years and 11 seasons of coaching in the SEC to utter Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin speechless, but it finally happened.

Following an unexpected fireworks display ignited by Alabama coach Nick Saban and further fueled by Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, Kiffin responded to OutKick founder Clay Travis with an all-timer of a tweet, stating that he’s “speechless,” complete with a Commando (movie) gif.

Did this really just happen??? @ClayTravis First time I can remeber being speechless. SEC Meetings in Destin 🫣 https://t.co/vlvQW4YWQ4 pic.twitter.com/V09xHyiIXz — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) May 19, 2022

Clay seemingly caught Kiffin’s attention when he tweeted that he’d “never seen anything Iike this in college football.” He went on to liken Fisher’s presser to that of Bobby Petrino’s infamous time in front of the mic at Louisville.

For those of you who missed it, Fisher spent the early portion of his afternoon torching Saban, saying in part: “Some people think they’re God. Go dig into how God did his deal and you may find things out about a guy a lot of things you didn’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football, go dig into his past or anybody that’s ever coached with him.”

Like Travis (and most other red-blooded Americans), Kiffin’s been enjoying the show. He responded to a Clay tweet by jokingly asking “Did this really happen???” He then told Clay: “First time I can remeber (sic) being speechless. SEC Meetings in Destin.”

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF