Clay Travis: Bama-A&M Just Got Even More Real Up In Here

If you heard Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s take on Alabama coach Nick Saban, you know it’s about to get real. Or perhaps it already has.

As relayed by our Trey Wallace, Fisher went off on Saban in response to Saban’s passive-aggressive cheating allegations. Again, Wallace has all the details here.

And given Fisher’s strong retort, well, OutKick founder Clay Travis says to clear your calendar on Oct. 8. That’s when the Aggies pay a visit to Tuscaloosa.

“Jimbo says somebody should have slapped Nick Saban,” Clay tweeted above a video of the press conference. “Good lord, this is like a boxing match promo. How wild is A&M-Bama going to be this year?!”

Jimbo says somebody should have slapped Nick Saban. Good lord, this is like a boxing match promo. How wild is A&M-Bama going to be this year?! pic.twitter.com/YHsxU0PwmT — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 19, 2022

Fisher’s words will undoubtedly go down in sports press conference lore. It may be right up with their with Jim Mora’s “playoffs” take, or Allen Iverson’s “practice” theory.

But when it comes to SEC football, this just be better than ever.

“This is the most remarkable college football press conference since Bobby Petrino’s at Arkansas in a neck brace,” Clay wrote, before adding. “(Which I don’t think will ever be topped.)”

This is the most remarkable college football press conference since Bobby Petrino’s at Arkansas in a neck brace. (Which I don’t think will ever be topped.) pic.twitter.com/yyijrui6if — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 19, 2022

Then Clay summed it up this way: “If you’re in college football and you’ve got bad news you want to get out there, now is the time to drop it.”

Whether you pull for Bama or A&M, get ready. An already big game just blew up even more.