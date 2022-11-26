Nick Saban Ready For War, Coaches Iron Bowl With Bloody Face

Nick Saban is taking this edition of the Iron Bowl seriously. And by that, I mean the Alabama coach is ready for WAR!

Saban, 71, appeared on the Alabama sideline midway through Saturday’s slugfest with Auburn with a bloody and battered face.

Apparently, Saint Nick took a shoulder pad to the dome, leaving the legendary coach looking like something out of Game Of Thrones.

Nick Saban appeared to get hit by a player's shoulder pad and has a cut on his face. pic.twitter.com/NEBxK9OTL1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2022

Nick Saban left with bloody face in Alabama-Auburn game

Jarring image. Can’t un-see it.

Saban’s new look caused an absolute UPROAR on social media (RIP Twitter!), with fans speculating what happened to the longtime coach.

CBS eventually doused the flames with the hard-hitting journalism in the third quarter of Saturday’s Iron Bowl.

Nick Saban halftime thoughts during Iron Bowl. What’s on his face? pic.twitter.com/eAXgKoUsVQ — EJ (@BourbonAndBeer) November 26, 2022

“Apparently, he got scraped by a player’s shoulder pad,” Tracy Wolfson said. “But don’t worry, Alabama medical staff said he’s good to return.”

Thank goodness. Can’t have Nick Saban on the IR going into the SEC Championship Game!

Whoops. Nevermind.

Nick Saban takes shoulder pad to the face in Alabama-Auburn game.

Anyway, The Crimson Tide are pummeling Auburn and appear ready to end a pretty ‘meh’ season (by Alabama standards, at least) on a high note.

Of course, the College Football Playoff committee could very well still get them into the playoffs, so stay tuned!

What happened to Nick Saban’s face? — Drunk Principal (drunk/principal)…blue checkmark (@DrunkPrincipal) November 26, 2022

Nick Saban has something on his face — Josh Hermsmeyer (@friscojosh) November 26, 2022

What happened to Nick Saban's face? Serious question. Looks like he was sucker punched. — Fake Forest Ranger (@WayneWeil) November 26, 2022

I know they explained the circumstances but Nick Saban just casually coaching with a bloodied face is very on brand 🤣 #IronBowl — Aneesa McMillan (@AneesaSM) November 26, 2022

Did somebody punch Nick Saban in the face? If not they should. — Brad D (@BradDArensbourg) November 26, 2022