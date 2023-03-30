Nick Saban Is Once Again College Football’s Highest Paid Coach

Videos by OutKick

Boy does Nick Saban make a lot of money each year.

The legendary Alabama head coach has a flawless track record of success in Tuscaloosa that’s earned him essentially a permanent spot at the top of the salary leaderboard.

Saban has led the Crimson Tide to an 112-13 record over the past nine years, and won six national titles. Overall he’s a remarkable 183-25 since taking over at Alabama.

Beyond the team’s success, Saban has helped develop countless NFL superstars at virtually every position. He’s helped turn Alabama back into a juggernaut.

So it should come as no surprise that he’s well compensated. And he is indeed, quite well compensated.

According to 24/7 Sports, Saban is going to make a whopping $11.7 million for the 2023 season.

That ranks him ahead of Clemson’s Dabo Swinney at $11.5 million and Georgia’s Kirby Smart at $11.25 million.

Must be nice.

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads the team onto the field prior to facing the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban Can Write His Own Contract

Saban does, of course, have an agent.

But with the track record he brings to the table, he could basically tell Alabama what he wanted, and they’d ask where to sign.

Kirby Smart has won back-to-back titles, and Dabo Swinney has bested him in big games before. But no one in college football creates consistently dominant teams like Saban.

Every year, he loses quarterbacks, defensive players and wide receivers to the NFL. And every year, Alabama’s right back at the top of the heap, competing for SEC and national titles.

Saban has to be considered the best college football coach ever, and given he shows no sign of slowing down, his salary seems like something of a bargain.

Don’t believe me? Just ask an Alabama fan how they’d feel if Saban left over money.