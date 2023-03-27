Nick Saban’s Wise Comments About Focusing On Today Resurface

Videos by OutKick
Some more old comments from Alabama coach Nick Saban have resurfaced and his words are worth your attention.
Occasionally, old Saban clips bubble back up on Twitter, and it’s always a great reminder just how smart the Crimson Tide leader is.
The latest video to pop back up was from a few years ago when Saban was talking about focusing on today – not tomorrow.
“We get some players who are worried about what’s going to happen in the future, and really, the things you do today – correctly – making the right choices and decisions, having the right work ethic, preparing yourself to go out and play at a high level on a consistent basis. That’s what really prepares you for the future,” the seven-time national champion coach explained.
“Understand that’s what you control, and that’s what’s going to help you most in your future. You know, all of us are a little bit addicted to tomorrow … but, really, making it happen today is the way you improve,” Saban further added in the video.
Nick Saban is a very smart leader.
You truly have to wonder sometimes if Nick Saban could have been a politician. The man always cuts straight to the point and isn’t ever afraid to call balls and strikes.
Recently, he appeared to drop the hammer on the men’s basketball team in Tuscaloosa when he said there’s no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
It appeared to be a not-so-subtle jab at Nate Oats, even if it wasn’t projected that way by Alabama.
When Nick Saban opens his mouth to speak, it’s always worth stopping to listen to see what he has to say.
He didn’t win seven national titles by accident. You don’t earn his accomplishments unless players buy what you’re selling, and that requires great leadership.
Whether you’re an Alabama guy or not, clips of Nick Saban are always worth watching. The man has wisdom that definitely exceeds your average football coach. Let us know in the comments below your favorite Saban quote.