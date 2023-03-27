Nick Saban’s Wise Comments About Focusing On Today Resurface

Videos by OutKick

Some more old comments from Alabama coach Nick Saban have resurfaced and his words are worth your attention.

Occasionally, old Saban clips bubble back up on Twitter, and it’s always a great reminder just how smart the Crimson Tide leader is.

The latest video to pop back up was from a few years ago when Saban was talking about focusing on today – not tomorrow.

Nick Saban’s old comments about focusing on today resurface on Twitter. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“We get some players who are worried about what’s going to happen in the future, and really, the things you do today – correctly – making the right choices and decisions, having the right work ethic, preparing yourself to go out and play at a high level on a consistent basis. That’s what really prepares you for the future,” the seven-time national champion coach explained.

“Understand that’s what you control, and that’s what’s going to help you most in your future. You know, all of us are a little bit addicted to tomorrow … but, really, making it happen today is the way you improve,” Saban further added in the video.

"Focus on what you control today.

The things that you do today correctly- that's what prepares you for the future.

All of us are addicted to tomorrow…but making it happen today is how you improve.” -Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/P5dspYSX8A — The Winning Difference (@thewinningdiff1) March 27, 2023

Nick Saban is a very smart leader.

You truly have to wonder sometimes if Nick Saban could have been a politician. The man always cuts straight to the point and isn’t ever afraid to call balls and strikes.

Recently, he appeared to drop the hammer on the men’s basketball team in Tuscaloosa when he said there’s no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

It appeared to be a not-so-subtle jab at Nate Oats, even if it wasn’t projected that way by Alabama.

Nick Saban just eviscerated Nate Oats, directly ridiculing Oats saying Brandon Miller was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. This was intentional by Saban, who is likely furious that Alabama basketball is increasing heat on his football program. pic.twitter.com/1tJ7h8fYbl — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 21, 2023

When Nick Saban opens his mouth to speak, it’s always worth stopping to listen to see what he has to say.

He didn’t win seven national titles by accident. You don’t earn his accomplishments unless players buy what you’re selling, and that requires great leadership.

Whether you’re an Alabama guy or not, clips of Nick Saban are always worth watching. The man has wisdom that definitely exceeds your average football coach. Let us know in the comments below your favorite Saban quote.