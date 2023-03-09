Nick Saban Shares Powerful Life Lesson His Dad Gave Him After Getting D In Music Class

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban’s dad wasn’t a fan of his son’s poor music grade in eighth grade.

When the seven-time national champion brought home a D in his music class because he refused to sing, Nick Saban Sr. gave his son a very powerful life lesson.

If you don’t get your grade right, you’ll be working in the mines the rest of your life.

Nick Saban talks about getting a bad grade in music class. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I had to quit the 8th grade basketball team until I got my grades straight. Then he took me to the coal mines and we went 521 feet deep, and he said, ‘This is where you’re going to end up if you don’t get an education.’ So, that was my lesson. That was my inspiration to make sure I did everything I could to get a quality education so that I would create opportunities for the future,” the Alabama coach explained in a video tweeted by Ryan Phillips.

It’s unclear if the video is new or just being resurfaced, but either way, it’s important advice every kid should hear.

Nick Saban’s dad was a wise man.

Nick Saban is an incredibly intelligent man and a great leader. He’s a dominant force in the world of sports. We all know this.

Now, it looks like we have a pretty good idea of where his attitude and spirit came from. It came from his father Nick Saban Sr., and it’s clearly paid off.

As I’ve said before, it’s always worth listening whenever he opens his mouth. An old video of him talking about getting rid of the wrong guys and getting the right guys, once again, went viral. It does make you wonder whether or not we are wasting his talents on just football, which Clay has said multiple times.

If you have kids, it’s always worth firing up some Nick Saban quotes. The man is one of the best leaders in the world of sports, and he has endless wisdom to share. Well, in this case, the wisdom came from his dad, but the point remains. The Alabama coach is a very smart guy with plenty of great advice and stories to share.