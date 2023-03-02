Nick Saban’s Old Comments About ‘Mediocre People’ Resurface, Go Viral

Videos by OutKick

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has no tolerance for “mediocre people.”

The Crimson Tide will get spring practice started here in a few weeks, and Saban is tasked with bouncing back from a disappointing (by Alabama’s standards) 2022 campaign.

An old clip of Saban talking about his goals for spring practice and his thoughts on mediocre people has, once again, found its way to Twitter. If you’ve never seen it before, it’s a must-watch.

“Mediocre people don’t like high achievers, and high achievers don’t like mediocre people. So if everybody doesn’t buy into the same principles and values of the organization at the same high standard, you’re never going to be successful. Just like our spring practice. You know what my goal with spring practice is? Get the right guys on the bus, get them in the right seats, and get the wrong guys off the bus,” Saban eloquently explained in the resurfaced clip from a few years ago.

You can watch the video below. It honestly never gets old if you’re a college football fan.

Nick Saban is full of wisdom.

The seven-time national champion is truly a man that you should listen to whenever he opens his mouth. It doesn’t matter if you hate or love Alabama.

You can cheer against the Crimson Tide every Saturday and still admit the man knows his stuff. As Clay Travis has speculated before, you almost have to wonder if Nick Saban is being wasted on football.

He’s a leader cut from a different cloth. There are a lot of great coaches. There’s only one Nick Saban, and he never holds back.

You know who agrees with his comments about mediocre people? Most people who are chasing goals. Most people agree that if you’re not all in, you have to get out. I can tell from my American Joyride guests, dudes who are THOSE dudes whether it be football, military operators or something else, don’t have one second to waste for people who can’t or won’t keep up.

Nick Saban didn’t turn Alabama into the most powerful dynasty in college football history by tolerating weakness and laziness. He turned the Crimson Tide into a monster by doing the exact opposite. As he said, get the right guys on the bus and get the wrong ones off. It’s pretty simple.

If you have sons or are just a young athlete, I’m not sure how you can not constantly be reading as much as possible about Saban and listening to what he says. He’s truly an icon in the best way possible, and on this topic, he’s 100% correct.