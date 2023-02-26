Videos by OutKick
The stars were out for Saturday’s basketball game between Alabama and Arkansas. Among them were Nick Saban and Justin Thomas!
Thomas, 29, is not playing in the Honda Classic this weekend. As such, he took the opportunity to return to his alma mater (he never graduated and went pro after two years) in Tuscaloosa.
He had the place fired up!
Saban, 71, is still a few weeks away from turning his attention toward spring practice and doesn’t have to hit the road for recruiting. As such, he took the opportunity to support another Crimson Tide program— and hang out with one of the best golfers in the world.
They also just so happen to be old friends!
The second-ranked Crimson Tide held off a strong Razorbacks team with a nine-point comeback in the second half. Alabama beat Arkansas by three.
Although the SEC bout itself was a good one, there were bigger things going on in the stands. Saban and Thomas were having a blast.
The teacher even became the student! Saban was working on his golf game with help from the ninth-ranked golfer in the world.
During a timeout in the second half, Thomas took the time to give the greatest football coach of all-time some pointers on his backswing. Or so it appeared.
Amidst all of the excitement, Saban and Thomas fell victim to a controversial in-game classic. There are many sports fans who love ‘The Wave,’ but there are many who abhor it. Debate over whether it is a fun part of fanfare or frustrating distraction has been going on for years.
No matter on which side of the argument they actually stand, Thomas and Saban were willing participants. The former even more so than the latter, but they both did so with big smiles on their faces!
It was quite the evening in Tuscaloosa with a two-time PGA Championship winner and FedEx Cup Champion sitting alongside a seven-time national champion. The only thing left to see now is whether Thomas’ tip to Saban pays off when he competes in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am!