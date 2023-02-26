Videos by OutKick

The stars were out for Saturday’s basketball game between Alabama and Arkansas. Among them were Nick Saban and Justin Thomas!

Thomas, 29, is not playing in the Honda Classic this weekend. As such, he took the opportunity to return to his alma mater (he never graduated and went pro after two years) in Tuscaloosa.

He had the place fired up!

Justin Thomas leads an Ala-Bama chant during a timeout pic.twitter.com/7RLCA9yaNx — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) February 25, 2023

Saban, 71, is still a few weeks away from turning his attention toward spring practice and doesn’t have to hit the road for recruiting. As such, he took the opportunity to support another Crimson Tide program— and hang out with one of the best golfers in the world.

Coach Saban and @JustinThomas34 hanging out courtside for Alabama/Arkansas ⛳️🏈🏀 pic.twitter.com/cqfDD0pCWn — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) February 25, 2023

They also just so happen to be old friends!

The second-ranked Crimson Tide held off a strong Razorbacks team with a nine-point comeback in the second half. Alabama beat Arkansas by three.

Although the SEC bout itself was a good one, there were bigger things going on in the stands. Saban and Thomas were having a blast.

Nick Saban was having the time of his life with Justin Thomas at Alabama's basketball game. pic.twitter.com/vjE9vptrky — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) February 25, 2023

The teacher even became the student! Saban was working on his golf game with help from the ninth-ranked golfer in the world.

During a timeout in the second half, Thomas took the time to give the greatest football coach of all-time some pointers on his backswing. Or so it appeared.

Is Justin Thomas giving Nick Saban some golf pointers? (Hard to tell from this far away lol) pic.twitter.com/aidAKUNh3u — Ben Flanagan (@ThisBenFlanagan) February 25, 2023

Amidst all of the excitement, Saban and Thomas fell victim to a controversial in-game classic. There are many sports fans who love ‘The Wave,’ but there are many who abhor it. Debate over whether it is a fun part of fanfare or frustrating distraction has been going on for years.

No matter on which side of the argument they actually stand, Thomas and Saban were willing participants. The former even more so than the latter, but they both did so with big smiles on their faces!

Nick Saban and Justin Thomas doing the wave @JustinThomas34 pic.twitter.com/Vz08JnKoNO — Ryan Hennessy (@RyanWVTM13) February 25, 2023

It was quite the evening in Tuscaloosa with a two-time PGA Championship winner and FedEx Cup Champion sitting alongside a seven-time national champion. The only thing left to see now is whether Thomas’ tip to Saban pays off when he competes in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am!