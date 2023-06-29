Nick Saban Once Pulled Out All The Stops, Including Police Escorts And Privates Planes, Just To Make A Tee Time

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban is arguably the greatest college football coach to ever stand on the sideline. While some fans may debate whether or not he’s worthy of that title, what isn’t debatable is the fact that the legendary coach is a certified golf sicko.

The Alabama head coach has had the golf bug for quite a while now, as evident from a recently told all-time story from one of his former assistant coaches, Tyler Siskey, who joined Saban’s staff in 2013.

Siskey, a co-host of the podcast McCready & Siskey, shared the story during a recent episode of the show that showed that Saban isn’t just a golf sicko, but that it doesn’t hurt being a living legend when it comes to making sought-after tee times either.

The day started with a coaching staff meeting at 7:30 AM in Tuscaloosa before Saban and the staff were supposed to head to Gulf Shores, Ala. to play Kiva Dunes. Gulf Shores is a solid five-hour drive from Tuscaloosa, so time was of a premium

This proved to be Siskey’s ‘welcome to Alabama’ moment.

“Kirby [Smart, who was on Saban’s staff at the time] comes to me and goes, ‘Hey, look, you have your bag packed and you have it by your door. When he says it’s time to go, grab your bag and run to the parking lot.’ I’m going, ‘Are you serious?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah. You’ll understand. Trust me,'” Siskey explained.

The All-Time Nick Saban Golf Story

The meeting ultimately ran a bit late, and when Saban wrapped things up and gave his staff the go-ahead to get their clubs ready, all hell broke loose.

“At 10:57 [a.m.], one hour and three minutes before tee time in Gulf Shores, Alabama, [Saban] takes the reading glasses off real nice and calmly and goes, ‘Alright boys. I told ‘em we wouldn’t be late. Let’s go,'” Siskey continued.

“And when he said that, the room scattered like cockroaches with the light on. I mean, grown-ass men running down the hall, and he never broke stride,” Siskey said…“There are two vans and a guy goes, ‘Offense over here, defense over here.’”

“They had a police escort that got us through town that took us straight on the runway,” Siskey continued. “There were two jets cranked up. Not on the taxiway, on the actual runway. We got on, 23 minutes later we landed in Gulf Shores…I hit my first golf ball at 11:57 [a.m.], 60 minutes exactly from sitting in the staff room to hitting my first golf ball.”

That’s what I like to call livin’.

You go from sitting in a meeting 300 miles away from the golf course you’re supposed to play that day, and one hour later you’re standing on the first tee.

Forget the seven national championships Saban has won over the years, this very well could be his most impressive accomplishment.

