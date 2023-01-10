Nick Saban Looks Visibly Gutted By David Pollack Statement As Georgia Dominates TCU In National Championship

Nick Saban was one win away from reaching the College Football Playoff. Instead, a one-point, overtime loss to LSU and a last-second, game-winning field goal from Tennessee kept the Crimson Tide on the outside looking-in.

TCU, Michigan, Ohio State and Georgia were the four teams to make the Playoff.

Meanwhile, Alabama put a 25-point beatdown on the Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. To reach the New Year’s Six Bowl, the Wildcats gave the Horned Frogs their only loss of the season during the Big-12 Championship.

Thus, when TCU was losing by 31 at halftime of the CFP National Championship, it was a fair question to ask whether the Tide might have given the Bulldogs a better game. They beat the team that beat the Horned Frogs, which gave them a transitive property win over the No. 4 seed, who played the No. 1 seed for a chance to finish the season on top of the college football world.

Got it? Okay, good.

As the game was played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Inglewood, Nick Saban was in attendance.

He joined the ESPN broadcast desk for its pregame and halftime coverage.

The 71-year-old, greatest college football coach of all-time had to watch his former mentee and defensive coordinator, Kirby Smart, get out to a big lead with the utmost of ease. Saban wished that his team was on the field instead of TCU, and understandably so.

Romulus Augustus watching the fall of Rome, 476 AD colorized pic.twitter.com/m75hKJPO1K — UGA Spike Squad (@UGASPIKESQUAD) January 10, 2023

At the break, when ESPN went back to the desk, Saban looked gutted. David Pollack, who played for Georgia, sat next to the Alabama head coach as he touted his Bulldogs for their dominance.

Saban was visibly enraged. Not with Pollack, but with his situation.

Look at Saban’s face as Pollack hyped up the Bulldogs. He was pissed.

Pollack’s comments are what Lane Kiffin calls ‘GOAT Fuel.’ Never, EVER, give Saban GOAT fuel.

Alabama will be back.