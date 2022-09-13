Nick Saban Shares Blunt Reaction To Almost Losing To Texas

Nick Saban didn’t need many words to explain nearly losing to Texas.

Texas took the Alabama Crimson Tide to the wire Saturday in Austin before Saban’s squad eventually pulled out a 20-19 win.

To make matters even worse for Alabama, the Longhorns played most of the game with backup QB Hudson Card. There wasn’t really any excuse for the game to be close, but the seven-time national champion isn’t running from the situation.

Saban embraces a pro-toughness mentality.

“I think you get mental toughness because things are hard, you know. And you got to embrace hard. I think that’s true in your life. I think it’s true in football, you know. Tough times make hard people. Easy times make soft people. It’s no different in football. If it’s hard, you got to embrace hard,” Saban told the press Monday when discussing the game, according to On3.

There’s no question Saban is 100% correct when it comes to tough times making tough people and soft times making soft people.

Nick Saban wants the Texas game to make Alabama tougher. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

We’ve seen it time and time again throughout history. If you have to fight and claw for everything you have, you’re probably going to be a pretty tough dude.

If everything is handed to you, you’re probably going to be as soft as a jelly donut. That’s just a fact, and Saban knows it.

Texas threw everything they had at Alabama and it nearly cost the Crimson Tide an early season loss. Instead, Nick Saban and his team escaped with a win.

Nick Saban reacts to close Texas game. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Now, he wants the team to use that hard time to get tougher. Next up is UL-Monroe, and you have to imagine Nick Saban plans to keep the gas to the floor the whole time.