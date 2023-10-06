Nick Saban Toning It Down This Season? ‘I’m Probably Not As Volatile As I Used To Be’ Is Something I Didn’t Expect To Hear

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban is clearly handling this college football season better than years past, as he’d be the first to tell you. But it was his wife, Miss Terry, who has told the legendary coach to cut the nonsense and ‘get on their butt’ over the last few weeks.

The 72-year old head coach can still give one of the best fiery rants in college football, but we’ve lately seen the coach in a more relaxed state. Now, whether this has to do with a change in coaching philosophy is your opinion, but the Alabama coach has pointed towards wisdom with age, or trying to keep a steady head about him.

“I think, maybe, as I’ve gotten a little older, I’m probably not as volatile as I used to be,” Saban said Thursday night during his “Hey Coach” radio show. “I think many people have heard me say before: one of my prayers in church every Sunday is don’t get angry and control your temper, and don’t let your emotions make you do something you’ll be sorry for.”

Ok, but this is still Nick Saban, and he’s been seen on the Alabama sidelines over the last few weeks handing out a few testy butt-chewings to his players. So, let’s not act like the Nick Saban of old has left the building.

The ol’ Nick Saban is back, y’all! 😳🫣pic.twitter.com/Jd6Lzp0tUD — Alex Byington (@_AlexByington) October 1, 2023

You Can Thank Nick Saban’s Wife, Miss Terry, For The Anger

After showing a more passioned temper along the sidelines against Mississippi State, many were wondering where this was coming from. Well, it all had to do with his wife deciding to get on his rear end, for not giving it to the players.

“Miss Terry told me, if they’re not playing good, to get on their butt. I was just doing what I was told.”

Saban pointed to the exact moment against the Bulldogs where he had finally had enough.

“So I got a lecture (from Miss Terry)] about why don’t you show a little more intensity on the sidelines when the players aren’t doing exactly what they should do. When we snap the ball when we didn’t have a snap count on third down, and hit the guy in the leg and we’re taking a couple sacks and I had about enough of it. I thought that was a good time (to hand out a chewing).”

Thank goodness we got the old Nick Saban back, I was starting to worry.