Alabama Player Who Got Chewed Out By Nick Saban Gives Tips On How To Survive It

Ever got in trouble at school and knew the teacher called home before you actually got home that day? Remember that pit in your stomach? That’s what Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold felt coming off the sidelines when he saw Nick Saban with his fire in his eyes last Saturday.

Only difference was, Terrion thought it was his brother — not him –who was about to get an ass-chewing.

Whoops!

“When he came to me (Saturday), I was actually on the field like, ‘Oh, he looks mad, he’s fixin’ to give it to somebody.’ Then I realized it was me! Obviously, you’ve got to ask questions, because you’ve got to see what he wants so you can make that adjustment on the field.”

Nick Saban was not having it in the first half 😡 pic.twitter.com/ysB5nqwJ0D — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) October 1, 2023

Terrion Arnold talks about dealing with Nick Saban’s wrath at Alabama

Hilarious. God, I love Nick Saban. Most Dolphins fans hate him. I guess I’m in the minority, because I freaking love the guy.

And you know what? I’m glad he’s BACK this season after a rough start. College football needs more of that above sequence right now. Been a pretty dull start to the year beyond that team out in Colorado making a little noise for a few weeks.

Give me angry/sassy Nick Saban every single day of the week.

Terrion Arnold even agrees! And he’s the one who had to come home and get his butt chewed out by the angry dad who got called home early from work because his unruly child kept misbehaving.

(If it sounds like I have some experience here, I clearly do).

“You have to not hear how he’s saying it, but you have to hear what he’s saying,” Arnold continued during his weekly presser. “He knows that I can take coaching like that, and it’s hard coaching. When you choose to come here, you never know when he can chew you out, but like they say, you should be worried when he’s not saying something.”

Here’s the full interview. Love this kid: