Nick Saban Goes Ballistic On Players And Staff During Blowout Win

Nick Saban was in prime form Saturday during Alabama’s 40-17 win over Mississippi State.

Saban and the Crimson Tide have faced serious criticism through the early part of the season after losing to Texas and struggling against USF.

Alabama responded by beating Ole Miss last week and absolutely hammering Mississippi State. Well, Saban appeared to have a fire lit under him and was on his coaches and players in ruthless fashion Crimson Tide fans have come to expect.

The seven-time national champion looked ready to run through a wall at times as he lost his temper multiple times during the first half.

Nick Saban was not having it in the first half 😡 pic.twitter.com/ysB5nqwJ0D — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) October 1, 2023

Nick Saban is back to his old ways.

I think it’s safe to say Nick Saban is, once again, back to rolling. The man is a football guy through and through.

The Crimson Tide have faced an incredible amount of pressure and criticism this season. How does Saban respond?

He responds by reverting to what he knows best: ruling with an iron fist.

Alabama is up 23 with 4 minutes left and Saban acting like it’s the final drive of the national championship



That’s why he’s the goat pic.twitter.com/vyj9bYCjbB — Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) October 1, 2023

It clearly worked because Alabama crushed the Bulldogs to improve to 4-1 on the season. Sometimes, you have to light a fire under your guys.

That’s exactly what Saban said when asked about what changed in the top video. Perhaps, getting yelled at works from time to time.

I’m not a lip reader, but I know there was an f-bomb that was fired below.

Saban is dropping F bombs. We are back baby! pic.twitter.com/ffKpjezevQ — Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) October 1, 2023

Say whatever you want about Nick Saban, but you can’t say he’s not a winner or that he’s not passionate. When it comes time to play football, he comes ready to throw haymakers.

It certainly appears the tide (no pun intended) has turned after the loss to Texas and struggles to USF.

Nick Saban went ballistic on Alabama players and staff during a blowout win against Mississippi State. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Up next for Alabama is Texas A&M. There’s no doubt Saban will be fired up and ready to roll. He’s officially in prime form.