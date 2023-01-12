Nick Saban believes his Alabama team this past season was the second best squad in America.

The Crimson Tide had to watch the College Football Playoff from home after losing two games during the regular season to Tennessee and LSU.

However, that didn’t stop Saban from believing his squad was the second best in all of college football.

In his final ballot of the season for the Coaches Poll, the seven-time national champion ranked Alabama second in America. Only Georgia was higher. He ranked Alabama higher than the rest of the playoff field, despite the fact TCU and Michigan both finished with more wins.

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. TCU

4. Michigan

5. Ohio State

1. Georgia

2. TCU

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Tennessee

Nick Saban is a confident man.

For the record, Alabama had a very solid season and finished 11-2 after winning the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.

There’s no doubt the Crimson Tide had a great year. However, ranking Alabama ahead of the rest of the playoff field is truly hilarious. That’s the kind of confidence that you kind of need to be a champion, but it’s also borderline delusional.

How can you justify ranking a team that didn’t even make the CFP ahead of the rest of the playoff field, other than Georgia?

Nick Saban ranked Alabama second in his final Coaches Poll ballot. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It really does seem like Nick Saban is going to enter next season with a massive chip on his shoulder. David Pollack declared Georgia has college football’s new juggernaut and Paul Finebaum said the era of Saban controlling the sport is over.

If their goal was to light a fire under the legendary Alabama coach, mission accomplished. Nick Saban is going to be coming for scalps in 2023.

Is the era of Nick Saban dominating college football over? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Still, ranking your team with two losses number two in America is legit hilarious. Do we think Saban is a bit bitter towards the playoff committee or not? The answer is obviously yes.