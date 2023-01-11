David Pollack Doubles Down On Viral Nick Saban Moment

David Pollack definitely isn’t walking back his comments about Georgia now owning college football.

During halftime of the national title game blowout between Georgia and TCU, the College GameDay member and former Bulldogs star declared Kirby Smart’s team has “taken hold of college football” while Nick Saban was sitting right next to him.

Saban’s reaction immediately went viral. It looked like the Alabama coach had a shot of pure hate injected into his soul, which is not something the rest of the sport wants to deal with.

“They’ve taken over college football”



Pollack said it right to Saban’s face. Cold blooded.



pic.twitter.com/Lbd5GX7Nad — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2023

In case you thought Pollack was going to walk his comments back in the face of Saban’s wrath, you’d be wrong.

He doubled down on Twitter and tweeted there were “no lies being told” in the viral moment.

No lies being told! Haha. https://t.co/fUSEvxFYz8 — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) January 10, 2023

The former college football star also added he was surprised by how viral the moment had gone and then dropped some stats for the haters.

Interesting how much traffic and disagreement this got on social. Back to back champs, 1 loss in 2 years. How is this not true? https://t.co/fUSEvxFqJA — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) January 11, 2023

David Pollack has no regrets.

It was at this moment right here when David Pollack might have accidentally re-awaken the beast that is Nick Saban.

Look at Saban’s expression. That is a man who was just humiliated on national television during a game he would give anything to be playing in.

There’s no doubt Nick Saban is going to remember this moment for a long time, and that’s bad news for any team that runs up against the Crimson Tide.

David Pollack declares Georgia controls college football right in front of Nick Saban. Saban’s reaction went viral. David Pollack ultimately doubled down. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1612638089339363330)

Instead of walking it back and letting sleeping dogs lie, Pollack doubled down and let the world know he meant what he said about Georgia dominating.

He’s a much braver man than most college football fans. Nick Saban rules with an iron fist and is known for crushing his enemies.

Clearly, David Pollack doesn’t care now that Georgia has two straight national title rings.

Georgia crushed TCU in the national title game. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama might be on the warpath in 2023, and you’ll likely be able to tie it right back to this moment. To Pollack’s credit, he’s owning it. The Georgia legend isn’t backing down. Welcome to big boy football.